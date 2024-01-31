Pittmoss Announces Appointment Of Micki Seibel To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Micki Seibel to help fast-growing manufacturer of revolutionary peat-free products

advance growth in the vertical farming space



PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2024

PittMoss , manufacturer of revolutionary peat-free products made in America from organic, recycled paper and cardboard, today announces the appointment of Micki Seibel to the company's advisory board.



According to Brian Scott, president & CEO, PittMoss, Micki will assist the company in growing its presence in the controlled environment/indoor farming industry, as well as help identify additional financing opportunities for continued development as it expands its number of commercial and retail customers across North America.



"On behalf of all of us at PittMoss, including our broad investor community, we are excited about Ms. Seibel joining our team," said Scott. "Her expertise in supporting and accelerating opportunities for organizations across the agriculture and horticulture spectrum will help power the next phase of our story and our growth."



Ms. Seibel is a veteran startup operator, company builder, and venture investor with more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry, spanning software engineering, product management, and cybersecurity. Seibel also brings experience from the venture capital industry, where she oversaw investments in agriculture tech.

Previously, Seibel served as a member of the board of directors at Boost Biomes, a biotechnology company, which leverages microbiome data to create novel solutions for agriculture. She has also served on the advisory boards of other ClimateTech startups, including Wexus Technologies, zTractor, and Swarm Technologies, where she advised on strategy, product development, and market fit in agriculture.

Most recently, Seibel was a founding employee and chief digital officer of Unfold Bio, a predictive seed breeding company backed by Leaps by Bayer and Temasek, where she defined the go-to-market strategy, set up initial commercial operations, and led the company in achieving key early milestones, including growing from 2 to 30 employees and signing strategic partnerships with vertical farm customers.



"I look forward to building on the roots PittMoss has established in the agriculture space by helping the company advance its mission of creating a healthier planet, while helping farmers and growers achieve higher product yields with greater efficiency," said Seibel.



In 2021, Seibel – a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University – was named Digital Transformation Leader of the Year by Women in Tech Network.

About PittMoss

Made from organic, recycled paper, PittMoss' range of products are manufactured in the United States, supporting green manufacturing. All of the paper and cardboard components are obtained from local companies, recycling facilities and the community, which is then hand sorted at the PittMoss production and R&D facility in Ambridge, PA, before being fiberized by its custom machinery. Founded in 2015, PittMoss' portfolio of patented products reduce runoff through enhanced nutrient absorption and superior moisture wicking. Its carbon-rich, living soil environment helps achieve superior root development – producing bigger, healthier plants with less water and fertilizer than competitors. Please visit PicMii to learn how to become part of our growing community.



