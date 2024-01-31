Chelsea Groton Bank Promotes 13

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Groton, Conn., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chelsea Groton Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of 13 employees following a Board of Trustees meeting.

“While much has changed throughout the Bank's nearly 170 years serving the communities of southeastern Connecticut, the team members of Chelsea Groton Bank continue to go above and beyond for their customers and community,” said Anthony A. Joyce, III, President and CEO of Chelsea Groton Bank.“Day after day, each team member puts their best foot forward, tackling challenges with a smile, and ready to assist at a moment's notice. I am immensely proud of the team I work with and want to congratulate our exceptional team members who have earned well-deserved promotions.”

Mario Siciliano of Westerly, RI, Information Technology Manager, has been promoted to First Vice President. Mario has been with Chelsea Groton Bank since 2016 and has continued to elevate his contributions to Chelsea Groton's Technology Services team. He is a graduate of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern CT Leadership Program and is currently enrolled in the Connecticut School of Finance and Management. Mario has an associate degree in information technology/network engineering from the New England Institute of Technology.

Matthew Benoit of Westerly, RI, Project Management Manager, has been promoted to Vice President. In 2015, Matt joined the Bank as the Business Process Analyst and has continued to support bank-wide initiatives using his process engineering and innovation skillset. He is a 2020 graduate of the Connecticut School of Finance and Management. Matt has a Bachelor of Science in communications from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University. He is a Groton Scholarship Committee Board member.

Michael Hawes of Oxford, CT, Commercial Loan Officer, has been promoted to Vice President. Michael joined Chelsea Groton in 2022. Michael is a graduate of the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and organizational psychology and most recently completed various commercial lending and credit training courses with the Risk Management Association and Connecticut Bankers Association. He coaches youth soccer and basketball, and holds board positions with the Oxford Soccer League and NeighborWorks America.

Sara Lundy of Oakdale, CT, has been promoted to Risk and Compliance Manager and Vice President. Since joining Chelsea Groton in 2016, Sara has been Board-appointed as the CRA Officer, Privacy Officer, Identity Theft Prevention Coordinator, and the Bank's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. She is a 2024 CBA New Leader in Banking and a 2023 George W. Strouse Award recipient. Sara is a graduate of the Connecticut School of Finance and Management, completed the New England Leadership program, and has earned a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) certification. Sara has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Thiel College and an MBA from New England College of Business and Finance. She also serves on the Board of the Bank Compliance Association of Connecticut and is the chair of the Montville Planning and Zoning Commission.

Damen Norton of Groton, CT, Lending Compliance and Encompass Administrator, has been promoted to Vice President. He joined Chelsea Groton in 2018 as the Loan Servicing Team Lead. Damen serves as a member of the Groton Scholarship Committee and was recently named as one of this year's New Leaders in Banking by the Connecticut Bankers Association.

Miria Gray of Bozrah, CT, Community Education Officer, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Since joining the Bank in 2017, Miria has led the Bank's community education and financial wellness efforts, teaching and coordinating over 300 programs annually. She is a highly active and engaged community leader serving local area organizations in various committee roles, including Market Master with the Bozrah Farmers Market, Treasurer of the Norwich Events Organization, Vice President of CT Jump$tart, Chair for the Maples Farm Park Commission, Board member for the Norwich Historical Society, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern CT Leadership program class of 2024, and more. She graduated from Franklin Pierce University with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Secondary Education.

Carleen Lee of New London, CT, Customer Solutions Manager for the New London branch, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. She has been a dedicated member of Chelsea Groton Bank for the last 32 years. Carleen graduated from the Connecticut School of Finance and Management in 2018 and is a recipient of the 2021 Chelsea Award. She has completed the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern CT Leadership Program and is a long-time board member for the Covenant House. She participates in community events and facilitates several Chelsea Groton classes. In addition, Carleen organizes and facilitates a bank-wide annual boot drive which provides hundreds of pairs of boots to community members in need.

Kristen Scott of East Lyme, CT, Customer Solutions Manager for the Center Groton branch, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Kristen joined Chelsea Groton in 2005. She is a graduate of the 2008 Chamber of Commerce of Eastern CT Leadership Program. Kristen graduated from the Connecticut School of Finance and Management in 2015 and was the recipient of the Chelsea Award in 2017. Kristen also facilitates several Chelsea Groton classes. In addition, she is an active member in her community and serves as the Recording Secretary for the Groton Scholarship Committee.

Rebecca Wesolowski of North Franklin, CT , Loan Delivery and Quality Control Analyst, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. Rebecca began her career at Chelsea Groton in 2017 within the Retail Banking team and has since transitioned to the Retail Lending department. Rebecca holds a Master of Science in accounting from the New England Institute of Business at Cambridge College. In 2023, Rebecca participated in the Connecticut Bankers Association's Aspire Leadership Program. She serves as co-chair for Chelsea Groton's Engage team and is Chair of the Groton Scholarship Committee.

Kyle Campbell of Danielson, CT, IT Support Specialist, has been promoted to Assistant Secretary. In 2017, Kyle joined Chelsea Groton Bank's Retail Banking department in a front-line customer support role which aided his transition to the Technology Services department in 2019. He regularly participates in bank events and is a member of Chelsea's Engage team.

Daniela Ness of Pawcatuck, CT, Retail Lending Sales Specialist, has been promoted to Assistant Secretary. Daniela started her career at Chelsea Groton in 2018 with the Retail Banking department and transitioned to the Retail Lending team in 2020. Daniela is currently enrolled in the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern CT Leadership Program and participates in many bank-wide events.

Samantha Powden of Middletown, CT, Learning and Development Specialist, has been promoted to Assistant Secretary. Sam joined Chelsea Groton in 2016 as part of the Operations department. In 2022, she rejoined Chelsea after a short separation and became part of the Learning and Development team. Sam obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology and sociology from Central Connecticut State University in 2015 and graduated from the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern CT Leadership Program in 2021. In addition, she was a recipient of the Chelsea Award in 2018.

Luann Vinson of Portland, CT, Retail Loan Originator, has been promoted to Assistant Secretary. Luann joined Chelsea Groton Bank in 2015, based out of the Bank's Lending Center in Glastonbury. As a top producer according to the Commercial Record, Luann has helped hundreds of homebuyers to finance homes throughout Hartford and Middlesex counties. Luann is a graduate of University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

