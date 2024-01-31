The PTEN Foundation Embarks To Hike Mount Kilimanjaro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Part of our PTEN hiking team

The PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome Foundation is embarking on a a journey to Summit Mount Kilimanjaro on Rare Disease Day

- Go TEAM PTEN! Tufanye Hivi

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Team PTEN prepares to Conquer Mount Kilimanjaro , Bringing Hope and Awareness to Worldwide PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome Patients (PHTS).

In just 21 days, a dedicated team of hikers working to raise PHTS awareness and funding will be led by Embark Exploration to begin a life-changing journey to Tanzania to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro. This expedition aims to raise awareness and bring hope to those affected by PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome (PHTS) and other rare diseases that currently lack a cure.

PHTS is one of the 7,000 rare diseases that afflict individuals worldwide, leaving many with tumors, a high risk of developing multiple cancers, and other benign issues. The PHTS Foundation, led by its president, expresses deep gratitude to all supporters who have made this expedition possible. "Special thanks go to Embark Exploration, Mountain High Outfitters, and the friends and family who have rallied behind this important cause. Kristin Anthony, the PTEN Foundation President, PHTS patient, and cancer survivor, is the team leader for members heading to Tanzania. She believes that the Rare Disease Day summit at Uhuru Peak on Mount Kilimanjaro, which will take place during the expedition, has the power to shed light on PHTS and generate vital funding for research and patient support. Kristin hopes this event will bring renewed optimism for all PHTS patients and the broader rare disease community. She shares with her fellow patients and their families that the climb is daunting but one step at a time; together, we will realize success and have treatments. Mrs. Anthony expressed extraordinary gratitude to her fellow hikers who raised nearly $20,000!"

Caroline, a parent of a PHTS patient and fellow hiker, shares her motivation for embarking on this challenging journey. "I am determined to raise awareness and funding for PHTS while showing my son that mountains and obstacles can be overcome," she says. Caroline also admits to embracing this adventure for personal growth and fulfillment. The symbolism of conquering Kilimanjaro is overwhelming, and she dreams of one day returning with her son, Kingston, when he is older. It would be a full-circle moment for them both. Mount Kilimanjaro is a towering symbol of strength, resilience, and hope. Hikers Dominic and Marie also have an affected child. They shared what a fabulous way to realize how much you can do for yourself and someone you genuinely care about. It's not only about being on top of Kilimanjaro but also about the preparation you do and with whom you do it, right, my love? -(Dominic to Marie) The motivation comes first for our little man, Luka, and the whole PTEN family. Secondly, it's to realize how many amazing people around us helped us in different ways during this last year. Let's remind ourselves that no matter the goals or challenges we are going through, there is always someone to help us because we are stronger together. Let`s hike PTEN team! Hiker Edward Strasser, III, shared the following: I am doing the hike up Kilimanjaro because I have always searched for challenges and, after good preparation, have completed what is required to meet that challenge. Regularly active in many endurance sports, my USNA roommate signed on and invited me to accept the Kilimanjaro challenge. He and I both do marathons/half-marathons and bicycle longer distances for aerobic endurance training, so I felt we could and should do this together. The fact that the PTEN Foundation is gaining recognition and awareness across America (and now, with my participation in Europe) through this Kilimanjaro trek makes it even more rewarding to take on this challenge, helping good people do good for others. As a child, I lived in Ethiopia and visited Kenya on vacation. Kilimanjaro, right across the border, has always been incredible for me, but it seemed out of reach, and I never figured it would be me climbing. Now, I can and will. Hiker William Cook was in the Naval Academy with Mr. Sasser. He, too, likes to test his boundaries and is excited to do this for the PHTS community and meet a huge unmet financial and awareness need. He is also grateful for the support of his family and friends. Pete Robertson joined the effort when he overheard Kristin sharing the adventure with a colleague. He shares, "I've always been in awe of mountains, both literally and in terms of their symbolic meaning of a challenge. The PTEN effort to summit Mount Kilimanjaro has allowed me to push the boundaries of what I can do and link with a community pushing back the grasp of a deadly and debilitating disease: PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome." Hiker Ken Smith is also an adventure seeker who has accomplished extraordinary things. He is excited about this adventure and grateful for the opportunity to support the PTEN foundation and community. He shared that he is impressed with all that the PTEN Foundation has accomplished despite lacking resources and is excited to help this organization and the patients it supports. Jordan Pazian is Kristin Anthony's sister. She is hiking for her sister and all PTEN patients battling this life-altering disease.

As the PTEN Foundation team and supporters gear up for this monumental feat, they invite everyone to join them to bring hope, awareness, and support to PHTS patients and the broader rare disease community. PTEN Foundation will host a kick-off hike from the Blevins Gap lot at the top of Cecil Ashburn this Saturday, February 3, at 9:00 AM.

You are invited to join here:

For more information about the PHTS Foundation and its efforts to support those affected by PHTS, please visit to learn more about PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome and this incredible journey.

About the PHTS Foundation:

The PHTS Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome (PHTS). The foundation aims to bring hope and support to those impacted by this rare disease by raising awareness, providing resources, and funding research initiatives.

Kristin Anthony

PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome Foundation

+1 256-520-8529

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube