Athene Announces Fixed Income Investor Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”), a leading retirement services company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), announced it will host a Fixed Income Investor conference call on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 10:00AM ET.



The call will feature members of Athene's senior management team, who will provide an update on current business trends, new business origination, the investment portfolio, and capital.

An accompanying presentation, live webcast, and webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Athene's website at .

Conference Call Details:



Dial-in: Toll-free at 1-800-225-9448 (domestic) or 1-203-518-9708 (international) Conference ID: ATH2024

About Athene

Athene is a leading retirement services company with $270 billion of total assets as of September 30, 2023, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit .

