Cubesmart Announces The Date Of Its Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, February 29, 2024. An accompanying conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 1, 2024.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at . Telephone participants may join on the day of the call by dialing 1 (888) 575-5163 using conference ID 14924806.

After the live webcast, the webcast will be available on CubeSmart's website. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available through March 14, 2024 by dialing 1 (877) 674-7070 using conference number 924806#.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,425 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2023 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company's mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:

Josh Schutzer

Vice President, Finance

610-535-5700