Gaurav Srivastava's Pioneering Efforts In Addressing The Critical Link Between Food And Energy.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gaurav & Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation, an American-based organization founded in 2015, is making significant strides in tackling the pressing issues of food and energy insecurity globally. With projections indicating the depletion of world oil reserves in less than 50 years, the foundation recognizes the urgency of addressing these challenges now to secure a better future for all.

Taking an on-the-ground, from-the-inside-out approach, the foundation immerses itself in communities that lack fundamental resources and works towards policy changes at the root of current systems. The objective is to bring awareness to the interconnectedness of food and energy security, creating a collective movement that transcends borders.

The Gaurav & Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation concentrates its efforts on two main areas – food and energy security. Recognizing that 828 million people currently live in hunger, the foundation emphasizes addressing the root causes of food insecurity, including socioeconomic and political factors such as inequality, conflict, and flawed health systems.

The foundation also sheds light on the critical role of energy in every step of the food production process, emphasizing that disadvantaged areas face barriers to reliable energy sources. By providing information from the ground up, the foundation aims to create awareness about the essential intersection of food and energy.

As part of its commitment to creating worldwide impact, the Gaurav & Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation co-hosted the 2022 Atlantic Council Global Food Security Forum in Bali from November 12 – 13, 2022. The forum brought together international, regional, and local food security leaders, government officials, corporate and business leaders, experts, and advocates. It aimed to shape public policies, business practices, and media discourse to strengthen global food systems and fight world hunger.

Gaurav Srivastava, founder of the foundation, highlighted the staggering numbers associated with food insecurity, emphasizing the need for global cooperation. Cindy McCain, the US permanent representative to the United Nations agencies in Rome, pointed out the impact on both poor and rich countries, questioning how one in eight children in the wealthiest nation, the United States, goes to bed hungry every night.

The conference concluded with an appearance by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who emphasized the responsibility to be part of the solution for the global world, and a performance by philanthropist John Legend, who called for collective action to fix hunger.

As the Gaurav & Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation looks to the future, it calls on government officials, business leaders, and policymakers to join hands in fostering crucial discussions around food and energy security. By addressing these issues head-on, the foundation aims to create a world where communities, both local and global, are safe places that feel like home.

