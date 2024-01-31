Ocean View Stables Unveils Remarkable Transformation Under Visionary New Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ocean View Stables Transforms Into a Premier Coastal Destination for Horse Lovers and Families

DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 2152 Olympic Blvd, Daly City CA 94015, a once-neglected equine facility near the San Francisco zoo, proudly announces its grand reopening under new ownership, following a comprehensive renovation under new owners Zachary Leyden and Tony Kasaris.In a remarkable feat of transformation, with a new name Ocean View Stables , is being revitalized from a dilapidated state into a premier destination for horse enthusiasts and families. This revival is the brainchild of dynamic co-owners Zachary Leyden, a war veteran and lifelong horse aficionado, and Tony Kasaris, an entrepreneur with deep roots in the art of business and a passion for the rustic charm of farming life.The stables' unique offerings, combined with its stunning location on the Bluffs of the Pacific Ocean, make it a one-of-a-kind destination for a range of horse-related activities. The facility now boasts guided trail rides to the beach, horsemanship kids' camps , and unique Cowboy Cookouts featuring a food truck beer garden, and horsemanship lessons."This isn't just a business for us; it's the realization of a dream," says Tony Kasaris, reflecting on the journey from envisioning to actualizing Ocean View Stables. "Our goal was to create a place that blends the beauty of nature with the joy of horsemanship, and we're thrilled to see it come to life." Tony owns and manages several businesses, including affordable self Storage on treasure island and Graphics by the bay in South San Francisco and he believes the magic involved in Ocean View Stables in unparalleled by all the others.Zachary Leyden's passion for horses and commitment to community shines through in every aspect of the stable. His background as a war veteran and ongoing academic pursuits in Computer Science add a unique dimension to the venture. "We wanted to create a space where people could connect with horses and nature, learn new skills, and just have a great time," says Leyden. "I believe we've achieved that here at Ocean View Stables."The transformation of Ocean View Stables is not only a physical makeover but also a symbol of resilience, innovation, and community engagement. The facility is set to become a staple in the San Francisco community, offering a blend of leisure, education, and unmatched ocean views.As the summer approaches, Ocean View Stables is poised to open its doors to a season of adventure, learning, and unforgettable experiences. For more information about the stables and their offerings, please contact us at Ocean View Stables website.About Ocean View Stables:Ocean View Stables is a horse recreation and educational facility located on the scenic Bluffs of the Pacific Ocean near the San Francisco zoo. Under the new ownership of Zachary Leyden and Tony Kasaris, the stables offer a variety of horse-related activities and experiences, set against the backdrop of breathtaking ocean views.

