Ahrvo Labs Unveils Comply AI: Generative AI Compliance Agents For Identity, Document, Transaction Management

Ahrvo Labs Inc., the leader in (portable) identity, document, and transaction management systems, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking product by its subsidiary, Comply AI Inc. The new product - a generative AI and compliance agent, helps compliance teams further automate identity, document, and transaction management workflows and processes for onboarding and client lifecycle management during the know your customer (KYC) and business (KYB) process.Comply AI's platform-agnostic compliance agents are multilingual and build upon Ahrvo Labs' focus on automating onboarding and compliance management workflows. The AI-powered agents, trained on 1,000+ compliance datasets, watchlists, and sanction lists, are designed to assess, rank, and categorize onboarding materials such as Wolfsberg Questionnaires, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies, and create Suspicious Activity Reports for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and over 70 other regulatory bodies.Key Features of the Comply AI Solution:1) Trained on Extensive Compliance Datasets: The model is trained on more than 1,000 compliance datasets, workflows, watchlists, and sanction lists, ensuring comprehensive, global, and up-to-date coverage and capabilities.2) Automated Assessments: The Comply AI agents are capable of automating cumbersome compliance workflows, like the assessment, ranking, and categorization of KYC and KYB onboarding documents, including but not limited to Wolfsberg Questionnaires and AML policies.3)Specialized Report Generation: The AI agents can facilitate the creation of Suspicious Activity Reports for FinCEN and over 70 GoAML systems, enhancing regulatory compliance.4)Flexibility in Deployment: Comply AI offers a cloud-first solution but also provides on-premise hosting to cater to organizations with specific data protection and privacy concerns."At Ahrvo Labs, we are committed to incubating and launching innovative compliance, payment, and banking solutions that address our clients' most pressing needs," said Appo Agbamu, CFA - CEO of Ahrvo Labs Inc."Comply AI is not just a product; it is a strategic ally for financial institutions and compliant departments worldwide. Comply AI is designed to revolutionize how compliance processes and workflows are managed during the onboarding and client lifecycle process, bringing a level of automation and intelligence previously unseen in the industry. We are proud to lead this charge and continue to break new ground in streamlining the onboarding and client lifecycle process for KYC and KYB."Comply AI's solutions are already gaining traction among leading payment and banking organizations, positioning it as a future leader in compliance technology. The platform is integrated into Ahrvo Lab's 20+ compliance solutions but is compatible with any identity, document, and transaction management system.Comply AI is currently engaging with potential investment and funding partners, aiming to conclude its seed funding round this quarter. The capital raised will empower Comply AI to develop and grow independently from Ahrvo Labs, further refine and train its large language models, and broaden its market reach and use cases.For additional information about Comply AI and other solutions by Ahrvo Labs Inc., please visit .About Ahrvo Labs Inc.Ahrvo Labs is the company behind the leading portable identity, payment, and banking network. Delivering cutting-edge solutions to regulated businesses around the globe. With a keen focus on user experience, Ahrvo Labs continues to drive compliance, payment, and banking innovation, globally, through its wide range of identity, document, and transaction solutions.

