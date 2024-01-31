Forsyth County Approves Agreement - Propelling New $2 Billion World-Class Entertainment Hub Forward

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Gathering at South Forsyth Arena

The Gathering at South Forsyth Plaza

The agreement allows Krause Sports and Entertainment to proceed with the proposed $2 billion-plus world-class entertainment hub for north Georgia.

- Vernon Krause, CEO, Krause Sports and EntertainmentFORSYTH COUNTY, GEORGIA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- During a special called meeting today, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved an Agreement on Principal Terms and Authorization to Continue with Krause Sports and Entertainment, the developer for The Gathering at South Forsyth, a proposed $2 billion-plus world-class entertainment hub for north Georgia. The Gathering at South Forsyth's plans include an 80-acre mixed-use development, including a premier arena designed to host sports, major entertainment events, community events and more."I could not be more thrilled to take this giant step forward to bring this vision and dream to life for this community,” said Vernon Krause, CEO, Krause Sports and Entertainment.“Marie and I and our family, along with our team, are committed to creating a gathering place that will cater to diverse interests and provide an unparalleled world-class experience for all. The prospect of bringing the National Hockey League back to Georgia adds another layer of excitement to this venture, and we are eager to pursue that potential,” he added.“We believe this strategic partnership between Forsyth County and Krause Sports and Entertainment will redefine the landscape of entertainment and sports in the region. The Gathering at South Forsyth is poised to become the cultural and economic epicenter, offering a range of entertainment options for our residents and visitors alike,” said David McKee – Forsyth County Manager.Laura Semanson, Forsyth County District 4 Commissioner, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This agreement in principal terms marks a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen the growing vibrancy and appeal of Forsyth County. The proposed world-class entertainment hub aligns perfectly with our vision for a dynamic and thriving community, and we believe this development will elevate our local economy and also position Forsyth County as a prime destination for sports and entertainment enthusiasts and businesses looking to locate in the region."Plans for The Gathering at South Forsyth development will include a 700,000-square-foot arena, with the County's investment commencing with the award of an NHL expansion team. The arena will be part of a mixed-use development and entertainment complex including: 1,800 multifamily units, 150 single-family units, 1.6 million square feet of office and retail space, hotels, a 15,000 square-foot building for a Forsyth County Fire Dept. fire station and a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office precinct station, and a 1.2-mile addition to the Big Creek Greenway trail system. The developer is also committed to developing a community ice center with ice for hockey and skating (at a location to be determined).The agreement on principal terms outlines the Public-Private Partnership between the developer and the County, including the planning, development and operation of the entertainment complex. Both parties are committed to fostering economic growth, creating jobs and raising the profile of Forsyth County as a hub for world-class entertainment.With this agreement in place, the work on detailed definitive documents will begin immediately. During this period, the development team will continue to engage in discussions with key stakeholders and community members, to ensure the development aligns with the needs and aspirations of the local community and the state as a whole.To learn more about The Gathering at South Forsyth, visit the website . The Gathering at South Forsyth development team includes Dovin Ficken LLC and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, legal counsel; Stafford Sports, owner's representative; Nelson Worldwide, land planning; Jones Lang LaSalle, real estate advisors; SCI Architects, arena architects, Kimley-Horn, civil engineering; and Stone Planning, economic impact research.About The Gathering at South ForsythThe Gathering at South Forsyth is an 80-acre mixed-use development designed to be a world-class entertainment hub and the gateway of South Forsyth County, Georgia. To learn more, go to the website, or follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.About Forsyth CountyLocated roughly an hour from the heart of Atlanta and an hour from the Blue Ridge Mountains in north Georgia, Forsyth County is on the move. Forsyth is Georgia's fastest-growing county this century, most affluent county and was recently named America's Best County for Families. A part of Georgia's“Technology Corridor”, Forsyth County is discovering its identity as a medley of people, businesses and communities of all different backgrounds, ideas, cultures, and beliefs as it welcomes families and businesses looking for a place to call home.

