California Water Service Group Donates More Than $1.5 Million To Local Community Organizations In 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) contributed $1.56 million in 2023 to charitable organizations and first responders in its communities, just one of the many ways it demonstrates its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for those it serves.



Last year, Group allocated 22% of its community giving efforts to support at-risk, underserved, and disadvantaged communities. An additional 22% went to community improvement efforts across the utility's service areas; 14% to support firefighters, police officers, and first responders; and 13% for educational grants. The remainder of the donations went to organizations focused on youth, healthcare, veterans, and animal welfare.

The numerous beneficiaries-such as the Bakersfield Homeless Center, Food Bank for Monterey County (King City and Salinas, Calif.), Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation (Visalia, Calif.), Samaritan House for flood relief (San Mateo, Calif.), Hawaii Community Foundation in the wake of the devastating Lahaina Fire, Valencia Shelter for Victims of Domestic Violence (Los Lunas, N.M.), and Gig Harbor Peninsula (Wash.) Fish Food Bank-all share Group's commitment to helping people live better lives.

Group also provided in-kind services during a three-month“Season of Service” effort that involved nearly half of the company's employees in volunteer projects. Additionally, through its employee charitable donation-matching program, Group matches up to $250 per employee per calendar year.

“We are committed to being an asset to our communities. We invest time and resources in organizations that make a real difference, and when our communities have a need, we want to be there, knowing that even the smallest act of kindness can make a big impact,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Chairman and CEO.

All contributions are part of Group's philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers' rates.

