H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the“Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 cents per share, payable April 3, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2024. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively for over sixty years since the Company became public in 1962.



Since 2016, the Company has grown the dividend over 60%1 and has returned over $3.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News on X.

1 Dividend growth is calculated as percentage growth from the April 2016 dividend.

For Further Information

Investor Relations:

Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, ...

Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, ...

Media Relations: Teri Daley, (816) 854-3787, ...