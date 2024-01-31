Landstar System Reports Fourth Quarter Revenue Of $1.204B And Earnings Per Share Of $1.62

The Company's fiscal year ends each year on the last Saturday in December. As such, the Company's 2022 fourth quarter ended on December 31st and included fourteen weeks of operations, whereas the 2023 fourth quarter ended on December 30th and included thirteen weeks of operations. We estimate the extra week in 2022 contributed revenue of approximately $65 million.

Gross profit in the 2023 fourth quarter was $124.6 million and variable contribution (defined as revenue less the cost of purchased transportation and commissions to agents) in the 2023 fourth quarter was $178.1 million. Gross profit in the 2022 fourth quarter was $180.0 million and variable contribution in the 2022 fourth quarter was $234.0 million. Reconciliations of gross profit to variable contribution and gross profit margin to variable contribution margin for the 2023 and 2022 fourth quarters and full fiscal years are provided in the Company's accompanying financial disclosures.

Trailing twelve month return on average shareholders' equity was 27% and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 25%. The Company is currently authorized to purchase up to 3,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock under its previously announced share purchase programs. Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share payable on March 8, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2024. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2023 fourth quarter was $1,085.1 million, or 90% of revenue, compared to $1,533.6 million, or 92% of revenue, in the 2022 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2023 fourth quarter was $618.6 million, compared to $869.8 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2023 fourth quarter was $339.9 million, compared to $423.4 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Revenue from other truck transportation, which is largely related to power-only services, in the 2023 fourth quarter was $99.7 million, compared to $204.0 million in the 2022 fourth quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $88.6 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to $115.1 million, or 7% of revenue, in the 2022 fourth quarter.

“As expected, the soft macro-freight environment experienced throughout 2023 continued through the 2023 fourth quarter. The soft macro-freight environment, along with the additional operating week in the 2022 fourth quarter, made for challenging 2023 fourth quarter to 2022 fourth quarter comparisons,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni.“The continuation of soft demand, driven by continued weakness in the U.S. manufacturing sector and a weaker than typical peak season, plus the continuation of a loose truck capacity market drove Landstar's truck revenue per load and volumes in the 2023 fourth quarter below prior year levels. The number of loads hauled via truck declined 22% as compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, at the low end of the Company's guidance included as part of the Company's 2023 third quarter earnings release on October 25, 2023, while truck revenue per load declined 10% as compared to the 2022 fourth quarter, below the low end of the Company's previously issued guidance.”

Gattoni continued,“Landstar's financial performance in 2023, coming off back-to-back record setting years in 2022 and 2021 was admirable, considering the very difficult freight transportation backdrop. The Company's performance during the downcycle in freight markets experienced in 2023 speaks to the strength and resiliency of the Landstar network and the power of our unique agent and capacity network. The Company's balance sheet continues to be very strong, with cash and short term investments of approximately $541 million as of December 30, 2023. Cash flow from operations was $394 million during fiscal year 2023. The Company is well positioned to capitalize when freight market fundamentals improve.”

Gattoni further commented,“Typically, revenue in the first quarter is expected to be lower than the revenue of the immediately preceding fourth quarter. Through the first several weeks of January, the number of loads hauled via truck and truck revenue per load have each trended reasonably in-line with historical, pre-pandemic end of fourth quarter to the beginning of first quarter sequential patterns. Assuming a continuation of these recent trends, I expect revenue per load on loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 8% to 10% below the 2023 first quarter and the number of loads hauled via truck to be in a range of 14% to 16% below the 2023 first quarter. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2024 first quarter to be in a range of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion.”

Gattoni concluded,“Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2024 first quarter, I would anticipate EPS to be in a range of $1.25 to $1.35. The anticipated range of EPS for the 2024 first quarter includes estimated insurance and claims costs of approximately 5.5% of BCO revenue. These costs were 5.7% of BCO revenue during fiscal year 2023. The anticipated range of EPS for the 2024 first quarter also reflects an estimated effective income tax rate of 24.5%.”

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Company's website at ; click on“Investor Relations” and“Webcasts,” then click on“Landstar's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call.”

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures :

In this earnings release and accompanying financial disclosures, the Company provides the following information that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure: variable contribution and variable contribution margin. The Company believes variable contribution and variable contribution margin are useful measures of the variable costs that we incur at a shipment-by-shipment level attributable to our transportation network of third-party capacity providers and independent agents in order to provide services to our customers. The Company also believes that it is appropriate to present each of the financial measures that may be deemed a non-GAAP financial measure, as referred to above, for the following reasons: (1) disclosure of these matters will allow investors to better understand the underlying trends in the Company's financial condition and results of operations; (2) this information will facilitate comparisons by investors of the Company's results as compared to the results of peer companies; and (3) management considers this financial information in its decision making.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer:

The following is a“safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are“forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar's business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“intention,”“expects,”“plans,”“predicts,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the Russian conflict with Ukraine on the operations of certain independent commission sales agents, including the Company's largest such agent by revenue in the 2023 fiscal year; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company's computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; potential changes in taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; intellectual property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar's Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, Landstar's Form 10-Q for the 2023 first and third fiscal quarters, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.