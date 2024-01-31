Houston's EMBER Real Estate & Development Makes Major Staffing Moves As It Enters The New Year With Significant Momentum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sandra Ferguson - courtesy of EMBER

Marco Galgo - courtesy of Carlos de Luna

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EMBER Real Estate Investment & Development , a Houston-based private real estate investment and development firm specializing in land acquisition and delivery of master-planned communities, industrial and select residential projects, today announced two significant changes to its corporate hierarchy. Sandra Ferguson has joined the company as Director of Marketing, and Marco Galgo has been promoted to the position of Project Manager. Both will play key roles in achieving EMBER's goals in 2024 and beyond.Ferguson joins EMBER with over 20 years of experience in real estate marketing. In her new role, she is tasked with identifying and executing key marketing objectives across all company assets, in addition to other responsibilities in collaboration with EMBER Director of Sales Kyle Mikulenka. Prior to joining EMBER, Ferguson served as vice president of marketing for The Signorelli Company, a diversified real estate firm based out of The Woodlands, TX. In that role, she oversaw the marketing efforts for several business lines, including homebuilding, multifamily, land acquisition and development, commercial, and corporate branding. In addition to The Signorelli Company, Ferguson boasts relevant industry experience accrued from time spent at AIRIA Development, Toll Brothers, and Newland Communities.“It is an honor to join this nimble and seasoned team of proven real estate minds at a time when EMBER is firing on all cylinders. I am excited to be part of such noteworthy projects including our newest master-planned community, The Grand Prairie , which will be hosting its grand opening this spring -- as well as high profile, luxury condominium properties The Hawthorne – now with move-in ready residences – and The Lexington, which is nearing its groundbreaking,” Ferguson stated.Growing up alongside his family's custom homebuilding firm, Marco Galgo possesses residential real estate acumen as part of his very fabric. A former intern at Concourse Development – one of the firms that merged in late 2023 to establish EMBER Real Estate Investment & Development and most recently an EMBER Assistant Project Manager – Galgo is being elevated to the role of Project Manager, having established himself as a valuable asset with his work on The Grand Prairie and in broader company operations. In his new role, he is spearheading efforts for the day-to-day execution of EMBER's civil and amenity projects. Also, he is a liaison between EMBER and its multiple third-party consultants and works closely with its active builders, including David Weekley Homes, Perry Homes, Sitterle Homes, Village Builders, and Westin Homes.“Marrying the lessons I have learned through the Master of Land and Property Development at Texas A&M with our sharp and resourced team at EMBER, I have all the tools and expertise I need to grow as a young professional in our industry.” Galgo stated. He added,“I am blessed to join on the active journey toward success with EMBER and The Grand Prairie!”About The Grand PrairieDeveloped by EMBER Real Estate Investment & Development, The Grand Prairie is a 1,730-acre master-planned community located 35 miles from Downtown Houston in Hockley, TX that is ideally situated six miles west of the Grand Parkway and one mile south of US 290. Boasting top of the line nature-based amenities and new homes ranging from the upper $280s to the $600s-plus, The Grand Prairie was conceived with quality of life in mind. The next-generation community is being thoughtfully developed to create an authentic sense of place, restoring the native grasslands in a way that pays homage to the region's original character while giving residents a welcomed break from the constant hurry of modern-day life. For more information, please visit .About EMBER Real Estate & DevelopmentFounded by Harry Masterson, Jordan Mack and Vicente Rangel, EMBER is a private real estate investment and development firm specializing in land acquisition and delivery of master-planned communities, industrial, and select residential projects. Its vision and relationships continually generate direct off-market opportunities, and its long-term focus allows for compounded value creation. EMBER's leaders are land experts with the technical expertise and creativity to solve challenging problems. The company additionally partners with exceptional founders and operators on best-in-class projects. In addition to providing capital and network access, EMBER offers a platform for growth and stability through long-term vision, business administration and compliance. The business prides itself on being nimble, patient and willing to take smart risks. EMBER is intellectually rigorous and honest and strives to keep things simple and straightforward while always aligning its interests with the interests of its stakeholders. For more information, please visit .

