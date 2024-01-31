Ribbon Communications To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results On February 14, 2024

The Company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call via the investor section of its website at href="" rel="nofollow" ribboncommunication , where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference call details

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial-in number (Domestic): 877-407-2991

Dial-in number (International): 201-389-0925

Instant Telephone Access: Call meTM

Replay information:

A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until February 28, 2024 and can be accessed by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay 13743849.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN ) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn .