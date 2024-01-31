Alexander & Baldwin Announces Reporting Information For 2023 Dividend Distributions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONOLULU, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX ) ("A&B" or "Company"), a Hawai'i-based company focused on owning, operating, and developing high-quality commercial real estate in Hawai'i, today announced the allocations of the Company's 2023 dividend distributions to its common shares. The table below, presented on a per share basis is provided for information purposes only and should only be used to clarify the information on Form 1099-DIV.
Common Shares (CUSIP # 014491104)
Ordinary Income in 2023
Ex-Dividend
Date
Record Date
Payable Date
Distribution
Per Share
Total
Non-
Qualified
Qualified
3/16/2023
3/17/2023
4/4/2023
$0.2200
$0.2200
$0.2200
$ ─
6/15/2023
6/16/2023
7/5/2023
$0.2200
$0.2200
$0.2200
$
─
9/15/2023
9/18/2023
10/4/2023
$0.2200
$0.2200
$0.2200
$
─
12/21/2023
12/22/2023
1/8/2024
$0.2225
$0.2225
$0.2225
$
─
Total
$0.8825
$0.8825
$0.8825
$
─
Shareholders of record should expect to receive IRS Form 1099-DIV ("Form 1099-DIV") from Computershare, the Company's dividend paying agent. Shareholders of record will receive Form 1099-DIV relating to the quarterly dividends paid or deemed paid in 2023. "Street name" shareholders should expect to receive their Form 1099-DIV from their bank, brokerage firm, or other nominee. The amounts indicated on the 2023 Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2023 federal income tax returns.
Investors are encouraged to seek legal and/or professional tax advice about the specific tax treatment of distributions paid by the Company for the 2023 tax year.
ABOUT ALEXANDER & BALDWIN
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX ) (A&B) is the only publicly traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets, four office properties, and 142 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.
Contact:
A&B Investor Relations
(808) 525-8475
[email protected]
