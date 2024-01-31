Kulicke & Soffa Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Increases Share Repurchase Activity Ongoing Progress on Company-Specific Growth Opportunities SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

(NASDAQ: KLIC ) ("Kulicke & Soffa," "K&S," "our," or the "Company"), today announced financial results of its first fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2023. The Company reported first quarter net revenue of $171.2 million, net income of $9.3 million, representing EPS of $0.16 per fully diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $17.0 million, representing non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 per fully diluted share.

Quarterly Results - U.S. GAAP



Fiscal Q1 2024

Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2023 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2023 Net Revenue $171.2 million down 2.9% down 15.4% Gross Margin 46.7

% down 360 bps down 70 bps Income from Operations $1.7 million down 85.7% down 91.3% Operating Margin 1.0

% down 570 bps down 860 bps Net Income $9.3 million down 36.3% down 60.2% Net Margin 5.4

% down 290 bps down 610 bps EPS – Diluted $0.16 down 36% down 61%

Quarterly Results - Non-GAAP



Fiscal Q1 2024

Change vs. Fiscal Q1 2023 Change vs. Fiscal Q4 2023 Income from Operations $10.9 million down 46.1% down 58.5% Operating Margin 6.4

% down 510 bps down 660 bps Net Income $17.0 million down 22% down 42.3% Net Margin 9.9

% down 250 bps down 460 bps EPS – Diluted $0.30 down 18.9% down 41.2%

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted results is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release. See also the "Use of non-GAAP Financial Results" section of this press release.

Fusen Chen, Kulicke & Soffa's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "While Automotive and Power Semiconductor weakness has impacted the industry, as well as our fiscal Q2 outlook, we anticipate semiconductor unit growth will return to a more normal growth rate later this fiscal year. As the market growth returns, we anticipate reaching new milestones across our specific K&S opportunities within Advanced Packaging, Advanced Display and Advanced Dispense."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights



Net revenue of $171.2 million.

Gross margin of 46.7%.

Net income of $9.3 million or $0.16 per share; non-GAAP net income of $17.0 million or $0.30 per fully diluted share.

GAAP cash flow from operations of $(7.3) million; Adjusted free cash flow of $(11.8) million.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $709.7 million as of December 30, 2023. The Company repurchased a total of 0.6 million shares of common stock at a cost of $26.8 million.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook

K&S currently expects net revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ending March 30, 2024 to be approximately $170 million +/- $10 million, GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.13 +/- 10%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be approximately $0.25 +/- 10%.

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial outlook is provided in the financial tables included at the end of this press release.

Earnings Conference Webcast

A

webcast to discuss these results will be held on February 1, 2024, beginning at

8:00 am EDT. The live webcast link, supplemental earnings presentation, and archived webcast will be available kns. To access

the audio-only portion of the live webcast, parties may call +1-877-407-8037, or internationally, +1-201-689-8037.

An audio-only replay of the webcast will also be available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call by calling +1-877-660-6853, or internationally, +1-201-612-7415 and referencing access code 13743538.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") results, this press release also contains the following non-GAAP financial results: income from operations, operating margin, net income, net margin, net income per fully diluted share and adjusted free cash flow. The Company's non-GAAP results exclude amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, equity-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, impairment relating to assets acquired through business combinations, impairment relating to equity investments, income tax expense arising from discrete tax items triggered by acquisition, restructuring and significant changes in tax laws, gain/loss on disposal of business, as well as tax benefits or expenses associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. The non-GAAP adjustments may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. These non-GAAP measures are consistent with the way management analyzes and assesses the Company's operating results. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures enhance investors' understanding of the Company's underlying operational performance, as well as their ability to compare the Company's period-to-period financial results and the Company's overall performance to that of its competitors.

Management uses both GAAP metrics as well as these non-GAAP metrics to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on the Company's reported financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP items is meant to supplement, but not substitute for, GAAP financial measures or information. The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP results in combination with GAAP results provides better transparency to the investment community when analyzing business trends, providing meaningful comparisons with prior period performance and enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure discussed in this press release is contained in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Founded in 1951, Kulicke & Soffa

specializes in developing cutting-edge semiconductor and electronics assembly solutions enabling a smart and more sustainable future. Our ever-growing range of products and services supports growth and facilitates technology transitions across large-scale markets, such as advanced display, automotive, communications, compute, consumer, data storage, energy storage and industrial.

Caution Concerning Results, Forward-Looking Statements and Certain Risks Related to our Business

In

addition to historical statements, this press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business, including the importance and competitiveness of our advanced display products and other emerging technology transitions, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the persistent macroeconomic headwinds on our business, actual or potential inflationary pressures, interest rate and risk premium adjustments, falling customer sentiment, or economic recession caused directly or indirectly by geopolitical tensions, our ability to develop, manufacture and gain market acceptance of new products, our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, filed on November 16, 2023, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc.

Joseph Elgindy

Finance

P: +1-215-784-7518

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share and employee data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net revenue $







171,189

$







176,233 Cost of sales 91,293

87,527 Gross profit 79,896

88,706







Operating expenses:





Selling, general and administrative 40,046

40,500 Research and development 36,810

34,508 Amortization of intangible assets 1,347

1,394 Acquisition-related costs -

107 Restructuring -

375 Total operating expenses 78,203

76,884 Income from operations 1,693

11,822 Other income (expense):





Interest income 9,899

6,559 Interest expense (22)

(34) Income before income taxes 11,570

18,347 Income tax expense 2,277

3,758 Net income $









9,293

$









14,589







Net income per share:





Basic $











0.16

$











0.26 Diluted $











0.16

$











0.25







Cash dividends declared per share $











0.20

$











0.19







Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 56,650

57,051 Diluted 57,023

57,729



Three months ended Supplemental financial data: December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Depreciation and amortization $









7,985

$









5,613 Capital expenditures 3,533

15,651 Equity-based compensation expense:





Cost of sales 359

308 Selling, general and administrative 5,680

4,867 Research and development 1,818

1,346 Total equity-based compensation expense $









7,857

$









6,521



As of

December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Number of employees 2,981

3,176

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



As of

December 30,

2023

September 30,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $







424,660

$







529,402 Short-term investments 285,000

230,000 Accounts and other receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $49 and $49, respectively 184,400

158,601 Inventories, net 236,558

217,304 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,035

53,751 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,177,653

1,189,058







Property, plant and equipment, net 107,273

110,051 Operating right-of-use assets 45,797

47,148 Goodwill 89,516

88,673 Intangible assets, net 28,916

29,357 Deferred tax assets 32,139

31,551 Equity investments 2,042

716 Other assets 3,390

3,223 TOTAL ASSETS $





1,486,726

$





1,499,777







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES





Accounts payable 58,682

49,302 Operating lease liabilities 6,697

6,574 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 91,193

103,005 Income taxes payable 24,716

22,670 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 181,288

181,551







Deferred tax liabilities 37,174

37,264 Income taxes payable 53,145

52,793 Operating lease liabilities 41,720

41,839 Other liabilities 12,148

11,769 TOTAL LIABILITIES 325,475

325,216







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock, no par value 578,479

577,727 Treasury stock, at cost (756,949)

(737,214) Retained earnings 1,353,800

1,355,810 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,079)

(21,762) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $





1,161,251

$





1,174,561







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $





1,486,726

$





1,499,777

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities $









(7,331)

$









85,116 Net cash used in investing activities (60,541)

(38,914) Net cash used in financing activities (38,124)

(56,230) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,254

5,104 Changes in cash and cash equivalents (104,742)

(4,924) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 529,402

555,537 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $







424,660

$







550,613







Short-term investments 285,000

245,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $







709,660

$







795,613

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP

to Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Operating Margin (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2023 Net revenue

$



171,189

$





176,233

$





202,320 U.S. GAAP income from operations

1,693

11,822

19,474 U.S. GAAP operating margin

1.0

%

6.7

%

9.6

%













Pre-tax non-GAAP items:











Amortization related to intangible assets

1,347

1,394

1,356 Restructuring

-

375

- Equity-based compensation

7,857

6,521

5,441 Acquisition-related costs



-

107

13 Non-GAAP income from operations

$





10,897

$





20,219

$





26,284 Non-GAAP operating margin

6.4

%

11.5

%

13.0

%

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Margin and U.S. GAAP net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2023 Net revenue

$



171,189

$



176,233

$





202,320 U.S. GAAP net income

9,293

14,589

23,357 U.S. GAAP net margin

5.4

%

8.3

%

11.5

%













Non-GAAP adjustments:











Amortization related to intangible assets

1,347

1,394

1,356 Restructuring

-

375

- Equity-based compensation

7,857

6,521

5,441 Acquisition-related costs

-

107

13 Net income tax benefit on non-GAAP items

(1,516)

(1,218)

(758) Total non-GAAP adjustments

$





7,688

$





7,179

$







6,052 Non-GAAP net income

$





16,981

$





21,768

$





29,409 Non-GAAP net margin

9.9

%

12.4

%

14.5

%













U.S. GAAP net income per share:











Basic

0.16

0.26

0.41 Diluted(a)

0.16

0.25

0.41













Non-GAAP adjustments per share:(b)











Basic

0.14

0.13

0.11 Diluted

0.14

0.12

0.10













Non-GAAP net income per share:











Basic

$







0.30

$







0.39

$







0.52 Diluted(c)

$







0.30

$







0.37

$







0.51













Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

56,650

57,051

56,442 Diluted

57,023

57,729

57,408





(a) GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock, but that effect is excluded when calculating GAAP diluted net loss per share because it would be anti-dilutive. (b) Non-GAAP adjustments per share include amortization related to intangible assets acquired through business combinations, costs associated with restructuring and severance, acquisition and integration costs, equity-based compensation expenses, and income tax effects associated with the foregoing non-GAAP items. (c) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share reflects any dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Cash provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited)





Three months ended



December 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

September 30,

2023 U.S. GAAP net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities

$







(7,331)

$







85,116

$





77,492 Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(4,426)

(13,878)

(9,281) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

-

-

273













Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow

(11,757)

71,238

68,484

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Second quarter of fiscal 2024 ending March 30, 2024



GAAP Outlook

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Outlook Net revenue

$170 million +/- $10 million

-

$170 million +/- $10 million Operating expenses

$79.3 million +/- 2%

$6.8 million B,C

$72.5 million +/- 2% Diluted EPS(1)

$0.13 +/- 10%

$0.12 A, B, C,D

$0.25 +/- 10%













Non-GAAP Adjustments











A. Equity-based compensation - Cost of sales





0.4 B. Equity-based compensation - Selling, general and administrative and Research and development





5.4 C. Amortization related to intangible assets





1.4 D. Net income tax effect of the above items





(0.5)



(1) GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS based on approximately 56.9 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, strategic investments and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.