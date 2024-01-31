Century Communities Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ), one of the nation's largest homebuilders, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights



Net income of $91.3 million, or $2.83 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $94.5 million, or $2.93 per diluted share

Pre-tax income of $126.1 million

EBITDA of $145.2 million

Total revenues of $1.2 billion



Deliveries of 3,157 homes, a quarterly Company record

Net new home contracts of 2,340

Homebuilding gross margin of 21.6% Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 23.0%

Full Year 2023 Highlights



Net income of $259.2 million, or $8.05 per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $260.6 million, or $8.09 per diluted share

Pre-tax income of $350.8 million

EBITDA of $405.3 million

Total revenues of $3.7 billion



Deliveries of 9,568 homes

Net new home contracts of 8,828

Homebuilding gross margin of 21.2% Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 22.5%

"Our fourth quarter deliveries of 3,157 homes, a quarterly record for the Company, increased 39% sequentially as we benefitted from our increased level of home starts earlier in the year and continued improvements in our cycle times," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "On the back of this strong fourth quarter performance, we delivered 9,568 homes and generated total revenues of $3.7 billion for the full year 2023. We saw meaningful improvement in our cycle times, deliveries and earnings in the second half of 2023 as compared to the first, and are optimistic about the outlook for 2024, especially given the strong underlying demand that exists for affordable new homes. For the full year 2024, we expect our deliveries to be in the range of 10,000 to 11,000 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion."

Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our net new home contracts of 2,340 in the fourth quarter 2023 increased 86% over year ago levels and exceeded our expectations given the quarter's typical seasonal decline. Our total lot inventory of 73,720 increased by 39% over the prior year end, with the higher lot count driven entirely by gains in our controlled lots, which accounted for 59% of our total lots at the end of the fourth quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.4 billion in stockholders' equity, $1.1 billion in liquidity and net homebuilding debt to net capital of 22.4%, the lowest year end level in our history as a public company."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Net income for the fourth quarter 2023

was $91.3 million, or $2.83 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $94.5 million, or $2.93 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $1.2 billion, with fourth quarter home sales revenues totaling $1.2 billion as well. Deliveries totaled 3,157 homes, a quarterly record for the Company. The average sales price of home deliveries for the fourth quarter 2023 was $375,500.

Net new home contracts in the fourth quarter 2023

were 2,340, and at the end of the fourth

quarter 2023, the Company had 1,070

homes in backlog, representing $400.8 million of backlog dollar value.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest and inventory impairment, was 23.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter 2023

was 21.6%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 11.1% in the quarter. EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2023 was $145.2 million.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $16.5 million and $1.8 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2023.

Our book value per share increased to a record $75.12 as of December 31, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Results

Net income for the full year

2023

was $259.2 million, or $8.05 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $260.6 million, or $8.09 per diluted share.

Total revenues were $3.7 billion, with full year 2023 home sales revenues totaling $3.6 billion. Deliveries totaled 9,568 homes. The average sales price of home deliveries for the full year 2023 was $376,700.

Net new home contracts totaled 8,828 for the full year 2023.

Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest and inventory impairment, was 22.5% in 2023. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in 2023

was 21.2%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 12.4% in 2023. EBITDA for the full year 2023 was $405.3 million.

Financial services revenues and pre-tax income were $80.2 million and $31.6 million, respectively, for the full year 2023.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a strong financial position, including $2.4 billion of stockholders' equity and $1.1 billion of total liquidity, including $328.0 million of cash.

During the fourth quarter, the Company maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share.

As of December 31, 2023, homebuilding debt to capital decreased to 29.9% from 32.0% at December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, net homebuilding debt to net capital decreased to 22.4% from 23.5% at December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2024 Outlook

David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given continued strong demand for affordable new homes, cycle times that are in line with historical levels and further growth in our community count, we expect our full year 2024 deliveries to be in the range of 10,000 to 11,000 homes and our home sales revenues to be in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion."

