Total revenues were $3.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net earnings were $268 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared with $196 million, or $0.31 per diluted share a year ago. Net earnings included a post-tax loss of $119 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, related to novation of a reinsurance treaty with a third party that has been ceded back to the company as of year end.

Net earnings in the fourth quarter of 2023 included net investment losses of $511 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, compared with net investment losses of $521 million, or $0.84 per diluted share a year ago. These net investment losses were driven by net losses on certain derivatives and foreign currency activities of $580 million, largely driven by changes in exchange rates and a $25 million increase in the company's current expected credit losses (CECL) reserves and impairments. Net investment losses included $42 million of net gains from sales and redemptions and a $53 million gain from an increase in the fair value of equity securities.



Adjusted earnings* in the fourth quarter were $732 million, compared with $817 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a decrease of 10.4%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share* decreased 4.6% to $1.25 in the quarter. Variable investment income ran $27

million, or $0.04 per share, below the company's long-term return expectations. The weaker yen/dollar exchange rate negatively impacted adjusted earnings per share by $0.02. Adjusted earnings included a post-tax loss of $119 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, related to novation of a reinsurance treaty with a third party that has been ceded back to the company as of year end.

The average yen/dollar exchange rate in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 148.11, or 4.2% weaker than the average rate of 141.87 in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year, the average exchange rate was 140.57, or 7.4% weaker than the rate of 130.17 a year ago.

Shareholders' equity was $22.0 billion, or $38.00 per share, at December 31, 2023, compared with $20.1 billion, or $32.73 per share, at December 31, 2022. Shareholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter included a cumulative decrease of $2.6 billion

for the effect of the change in discount rate assumptions on insurance reserves, compared with a corresponding cumulative decrease of $2.1

billion at December 31, 2022 and a net unrealized gain on investment securities and derivatives of $1.1 billion, compared with a net unrealized loss of $729 million at December 31, 2022. Shareholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter also included an unrealized foreign currency translation loss of $4.1 billion, compared with an unrealized foreign currency translation loss of $3.6 billion at December 31, 2022. The annualized return on average shareholders' equity in the fourth quarter was 4.8%.

For the full year of 2023, total revenues were down 2.3% to $18.7 billion, compared with $19.1 billion in the full year of 2022. Net earnings were $4.7 billion, or $7.78 per diluted share, compared with $4.4 billion, or $6.93 per diluted share, for the full year of 2022. Adjusted earnings for the full year of 2023 were $3.7 billion, or $6.23 per diluted share, compared with $3.6 billion, or $5.67 per diluted share, in 2022. Excluding the negative impact of $0.19 per share from the weaker yen/dollar exchange rate, adjusted earnings per diluted share increased 13.4% to $6.43 for the full year of 2023.

Shareholders' equity excluding AOCI (or adjusted book value*) was $27.5 billion, or $47.55 per share at December 31, 2023, compared with $26.6 billion, or $43.18 per share, at December 31, 2022. The annualized adjusted return on equity excluding foreign currency impact* in the fourth quarter was 10.7%.

AFLAC JAPAN

In yen terms, Aflac Japan's net earned premiums were ¥272.1 billion for the quarter, or 8.5% lower than a year ago, mainly due to reinsurance transactions during the year and limited pay products reaching paid-up status. Adjusted net investment income increased 13.5% to ¥97.8 billion, mainly due to higher variable investment income and decreased hedge cost. Total adjusted revenues in yen declined 3.5% to ¥371.1 billion. Pretax adjusted earnings in yen for the quarter increased 9.7% on a reported basis to ¥112.7 billion, primarily due to lower benefits and expenses partially offset by decreased revenue during the quarter. Pretax adjusted earnings increased 6.8% on a currency-neutral basis. The pretax adjusted profit margin for the Japan segment increased to 30.4%, compared with 26.7% a year ago.

For the full year, net earned premiums in yen were ¥1.1 trillion, or 5.9% lower than a year ago. Adjusted net investment income increased 4.0% to ¥365.6 billion. Total adjusted revenues in yen were down 3.6% to ¥1.5 trillion. Pretax adjusted earnings were ¥456.9 billion, or 6.0% higher than a year ago.

In dollar terms, net earned premiums decreased 12.5% to $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Adjusted net investment income increased 8.4% to $655 million. Total adjusted revenues declined by 7.7% to $2.5 billion. Pretax adjusted earnings increased 4.9% to $755 million.

For the full year, net earned premiums in dollars were $8.0 billion, or 12.4% lower than a year ago. Adjusted net investment income decreased 3.3% to $2.6 billion. Total adjusted revenues were down 10.3% to $10.7 billion. Pretax adjusted earnings were $3.2 billion, or 1.4% lower than a year ago.

For the quarter, total new annualized premium sales (sales) decreased 2.6% to ¥15.8 billion, or $107 million, primarily reflecting softer sales of first sector savings products. For the full year, total new sales increased 10.9% to ¥60.7 billion, or $432 million.

AFLAC U.S.

Aflac U.S. net earned premiums increased 1.1% to $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year. Adjusted net investment income increased 9.9% to $211 million, largely due to higher variable investment income and a shift to higher-yielding fixed-income investments. Total adjusted revenues were up 1.1% to $1.6 billion. Pretax adjusted earnings were $302 million, 10.9% lower than a year ago, primarily due to higher adjusted expenses and benefits offset by higher adjusted net investment income. The pretax adjusted profit margin for the U.S. segment was 18.4%, compared with 20.9% a year ago.

For the full year, net earned premiums increased 1.9% to $5.7 billion. Adjusted net investment income increased 8.6% to $820 million. Total adjusted revenues were up 2.1% to $6.6 billion. Pretax adjusted earnings were $1.5 billion, or 10.4% higher than a year ago.

Aflac U.S. sales increased 2.6% in the quarter to $559 million, reflecting continued improvement from investment in growth initiatives as well as productivity gains. For the full year, total new sales increased 5.0% to

$1.6 billion.

CORPORATE AND OTHER

For the quarter, total adjusted revenues decreased 3.8% to $76 million compared to the prior year. The decline was primarily driven by a $116 million decrease in adjusted net investment income due to a higher volume of tax credit investments, partially offset by a $109 million increase of total net earned premiums due to reinsurance activity. Total net benefits and claims increased $230 million primarily related to novation of a reinsurance treaty with a third party that has been ceded back to the company as of year-end as well as other reinsurance activity. Pretax adjusted earnings were a loss of $318 million, compared with a loss of $45 million a year ago, primarily due to the $151 million loss related to the novation transaction and higher volume of tax credit investments of $174 million, compared to $30 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year, total adjusted revenues increased 72.3% to $460 million. Pretax adjusted earnings were a loss of $425 million, compared with a loss of $218 million a year ago.

DIVIDEND AND CAPITAL RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS

The board of directors declared the first quarter dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on March

1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February

21, 2024.

In the fourth quarter, Aflac Incorporated deployed $700 million in capital to repurchase 8.7 million of its common shares. At the end of December 2023, the company had 77.7 million remaining shares authorized for repurchase.

OUTLOOK

Commenting on the company's results, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos stated: "Aflac delivered very solid earnings for both the quarter and the year. We have continued to actively concentrate on numerous initiatives in the U.S. and Japan around new products and distribution strategies to set the stage for future growth.

"Looking at our operations in Japan, our fourth quarter medical sales were strong due to the mid-September launch of our new medical insurance product. I am pleased with our 10.9% sales increase for the year, which reflected

improvements through agencies and alliances, including Japan Post, Dai-ichi Life and Daido Life. While the market presents challenges, we expect to reach ¥67 to ¥73 billion of sales in Japan by the end of 2026.



"In the U.S., I remain encouraged by the enhanced value we are delivering to our policyholders and the continued improvement in the productivity of our agents and brokers. We continue to work toward accelerating our momentum and reinforcing our leading position as we aim to exceed $1.8 billion of sales by the end of 2025.

"We continue to generate strong capital and cash flows while maintaining our commitment to prudent liquidity and capital management. I am very pleased that 2023 marked 41 consecutive years of dividend increases. We treasure our track record of dividend growth and remain committed to extending it, supported by the strength of our capital and cash flows.

Additionally, I would like to reiterate that I am very happy with the Board's decision to increase the first quarter 2024 dividend 19%. We also remained in the market repurchasing a record $2.8 billion in shares for the year. We intend to continue our balanced approach of investing in growth and driving long-term operating efficiencies while preserving the strength of underlying cash flows."

All relevant prior-year amounts have been adjusted for the adoption of accounting guidance on January 1, 2023 related to

accounting for long-duration insurance contracts.

*See Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures section for an explanation of foreign exchange and its impact on the financial statements and definitions of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release, as well as a reconciliation of such non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

