Accuray Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY ) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended December 31, 2023.

Net revenue of $107.2 million increased 3 percent sequentially and decreased 7 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was $106.0 million, which represented an 8 percent decrease from the same period in the prior fiscal year.

GAAP net loss was $9.6 million, as compared to GAAP net loss of $1.9 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 million, as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Gross orders of $93.9 million increased 47 percent sequentially and increased 19 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. The book to bill ratio was 1.8 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a book to bill ratio of 1.2 in the same period in the prior fiscal year.

Net revenue of $211.1 million which was flat from the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net revenue on a constant currency basis was $208.8 million, which represented a 1 percent decrease from the same period in the prior fiscal year.

GAAP net loss was $12.6 million, as compared to GAAP net loss of $7.3 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Gross orders of $157.6 million increased 6 percent from the same period in the prior fiscal year. The book to bill ratio was 1.5 in the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to a book to bill ratio of 1.4 in the same period in the prior fiscal year.

China orders in the second quarter increased 44 percent year-over-year driven by Tomo® C market launch.

Strong performance in EIMEA region with 30 percent order growth and 11 percent revenue growth year-over year.

Service revenue expansion with an 8 percent increase year-over-year in the second quarter.

APAC region achieved 250 installed base milestone. Gained Shonin approval for the VitalHoldTM* breast cancer treatment package and launched at JASTRO in Japan.

"We close out the first half of FY24 advancing multiple growth catalysts for the business. I am pleased with our Q2 performance which reflects sequential growth in orders, revenue and the installed base. Customer adoption of the Tomo® C product in China has been excellent and demonstrates our ability to win in new market segments. Interest in VitalHoldTM on the Radixact® System and preference for the CyberKnife® S7TM System by customers offering SRS/SBRT programs remains strong," said Suzanne Winter, Chief Executive Officer. "We are steadily executing on our three-year growth plan that advances patient care through innovation, expanded access to radiotherapy in target regions where this remains a challenge and improvements in overall profitability and working capital."

Fiscal Second Quarter Results

Total net revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $107.2 million, compared to $114.8 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter. Product revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $51.5 million, compared to $63.3 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter. Service revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $55.7 million, compared to $51.5 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Total gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $35.9 million, or 33.5 percent of total net revenue, compared to total gross profit of $43.0 million, or 37.4 percent of total net revenue, in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $39.9 million, compared to $40.3 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $9.6 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in the prior fiscal year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $2.0 million, compared to $8.5 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter.

Gross product orders in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $93.9 million compared to $79.0 million in the prior fiscal year second quarter. Order backlog as of December 31, 2023 was $492.1 million increased approximately 1 percent sequentially, and is approximately 4 percent lower than at the end of the prior fiscal year second quarter.



Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term restricted cash were $73.2 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $4.2 million from September 30, 2023, and a decrease of $16.7 million from June 30, 2023.

Fiscal Six Months Results

Total net revenue in the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $211.1 million, compared to $211.3 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Product revenue in the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $104.9 million, compared to $107.9 million in the same prior fiscal year period. Service revenue in the first six months of fiscal 2024, was $106.2 million, compared to $103.4 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Total gross profit in the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $75.4 million, or 35.7 percent of total net revenue, compared to total gross profit of $77.6 million, or 36.7 percent of total net revenue in the same prior fiscal year period.

Operating expenses in the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $77.1 million compared to $77.0 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Net loss in the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $12.6 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.3 million, or $0.08 per share, in the same prior fiscal year period. Adjusted EBITDA in the first six months of fiscal 2024, was $8.5 million, compared to $10.4 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Gross product orders in the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $157.6 million, compared to $148.9 million in the same prior fiscal year period.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance

Accuray's financial guidance is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market and economic conditions, supply chain disruption, and the factors set forth under "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

The company is reaffirming guidance for fiscal year 2024 as follows:



Total revenue is expected in the range of $460 million to $470 million, representing a year-over-year growth range of 3 to 5 percent. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024 is expected in the range of $27 million to $30 million.

In addition, the Company expects third quarter of fiscal 2024 revenue to be in the range of $112 million to $118 million with an expected adjusted EBITDA range of $6 million to $9 million for the same period.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, provision for income taxes, and ERP and ERP related expenditures. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To supplement its financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Accuray uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, and net revenue on a constant currency basis.

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net income (loss) with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, ERP and ERP related expenditures and restructuring charges ("adjusted EBITDA"). The calculation of adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-recurring, irregular and one-time items. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the schedules below.

Accuray has also reported certain operating results on a constant currency basis in order to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of its results without regard to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Management believes disclosure of non-GAAP constant currency results is helpful to investors because it facilitates period-to-period comparisons of the company's results by increasing the transparency of the underlying performance by excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to net revenue on a constant currency basis is revenue. Accuray calculates the constant currency amounts by translating local currency amounts in the current period using the same foreign translation rate used in the prior period being compared against rather than the actual exchange rate in effect during the current period.

There are limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY ) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases-while making commonly treatable cases even easier-to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, with facilities worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's future results of operations, including expectations regarding: total revenue and adjusted EBITDA; the company's three-year outlook and strategic pillars; the effect of the global economic environment and the COVID-19 pandemic on the company and the market in general, including with respect to the company's ability to navigate supply chain, logistics, macroeconomic, and foreign exchange challenges; delivering on the company's strategic growth plan, progressing against long-term strategic goals, and continuing adoption of its technologies; the company's ability to execute on margin and profitability expansion initiatives; expectations regarding commercial strategy and execution

as well as growth opportunities; expectations regarding the market in China, the company's China joint venture and the Tomo® C product as well as expectations with respect to other strategic partnerships, including expected timing of regulatory clearances; expectations related to the markets in which the company operates; expectations regarding new product introductions and innovations and their effect on use and adoption of the company's products as well as revenue and profitability growth and EBITDA expansion; expectations with respect to the company's cost savings initiatives, including its reduction in global workforce and any related costs; expectations regarding backlog; and the company's ability to advance patient care through innovation, expanded access to radiotherapy and improvements in overall profitability and working capital. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effect of the global macroeconomic environment on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; disruptions to our supply chain, including increased logistics costs; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; the company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the China joint venture and other partnerships; risks inherent in international operations; the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; delays in regulatory approvals or the development or release of new offerings; the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")

on November 7, 2023 and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

VitalHoldTM availability is subject to regulatory clearance or approval in some markets