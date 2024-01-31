BENCHMARK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fourth quarter 2023 results:

Revenue of $691 million

Generated net cash provided by operations of $137 million and positive free cash flow(1) of $126 million

GAAP and non-GAAP(1) gross margin of 10.3%

GAAP operating margin of 4.6% and non-GAAP(1) operating margin of 5.1% GAAP and non-GAAP(1) earnings per share of $0.49 and $0.58, respectively Full year 2023 results:

Revenue of $2.8 billion

Delivered net cash provided by operations of $174 million and positive free cash flow(1) of $97 million

GAAP and non-GAAP(1) gross margin of 9.5%, up 70 basis points year-over-year

GAAP operating margin of 3.9% and non-GAAP(1) operating margin of 4.4% GAAP and non-GAAP(1) earnings per share of $1.79 and $2.04, respectively TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE ) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.





Three Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

2023



2023



2022

Sales

$ 691



$ 720



$ 751

Net income

$ 18



$ 20



$ 21

Income from operations

$ 32



$ 30



$ 27

Net income – non-GAAP(1)

$ 21



$ 21



$ 21

Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)

$ 35



$ 34



$ 33

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.49



$ 0.57



$ 0.60

Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP(1)

$ 0.58



$ 0.57



$ 0.60

Operating margin



4.6 %



4.2 %



3.6 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)



5.1 %



4.7 %



4.3 %









Year Ended









December 31,

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)





2023



2022

Sales





$ 2,839



$ 2,886

Net income





$ 64



$ 68

Income from operations





$ 110



$ 90

Net income – non-GAAP(1)





$ 73



$ 75

Income from operations – non-GAAP(1)





$ 124



$ 104

Diluted earnings per share





$ 1.79



$ 1.91

Diluted earnings per share – non-GAAP(1)





$ 2.04



$ 2.09

Operating margin







3.9 %



3.1 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)







4.4 %



3.6 %





(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP results to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of why management believes these non-GAAP results are useful is included below.

"Benchmark delivered another solid year of performance in 2023 as we continued to execute to our strategic plan. I'm particularly pleased with our free cash flow performance which was aided by inventory reductions.

At the same time, our operational discipline allowed us to expand both gross and operating margin despite the dynamic environment," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO.



Benck continued, "Looking forward, we expect the current demand softness across several of our end-markets will likely persist through the first half of 2024, driven by customers closely managing inventories. However, as demonstrated by our performance this past year, I am confident in our ability to deliver further margin expansion and positive free cash flow in 2024."

Cash Conversion Cycle





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,





2023



2023



2022

Accounts receivable days



59





60





59

Contract asset days



23





24





22

Inventory days



99





100





97

Accounts payable days



(53)





(53)





(56)

Advance payments from customers days



(30)





(26)





(26)

Cash conversion cycle days



98





105





96



Fourth Quarter 2023 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector were as follows.





December

31,



September 30,



December

31,

(In millions)

2023



2023



2022

Medical

$ 126





18 %

$ 149





21 %

$ 144





19 % Semi-Cap



168





24





165





23





178





24

A&D



102





15





100





14





90





12

Industrials



132





19





154





21





143





19

Advanced Computing



95





14





66





9





92





12

Next Gen Communications



68





10





86





12





104





14

Total

$ 691





100 %

$ 720





100 %

$ 751





100 %

Revenue decreased year over year primarily due to a decrease in Next Gen Communications of 35% and a decrease in Medical of 13%, partially offset by an increase in A&D of 13%.



First Quarter 2024 Guidance



Revenue between $625 million - $665 million

Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.32 - $0.38 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.42 - $0.48 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $3.1 million and $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.2 million in the first quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at . A replay of the broadcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions of the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the Company's outlook and guidance for first quarter and fiscal year 2024 results,

future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the Company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the Company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the Company's expectations regarding restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles, and the Company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in any of the Company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Events relating to the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, continuing inflationary pressures, the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and high interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties including continuing hostilities and tensions, trade restrictions and sanctions, or the ability to utilize the Company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the Company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of the Company's operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this document, and the Company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", a non-GAAP measure, which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022



2023



2022

Sales

$ 691,354



$ 750,644



$ 2,838,976



$ 2,886,331

Cost of sales



620,350





678,517





2,567,906





2,631,096

Gross profit



71,004





72,127





271,070





255,235

Selling, general and administrative expenses



35,646





39,540





147,025





150,215

Amortization of intangible assets



1,204





1,592





5,979





6,384

Restructuring charges and other costs



2,054





4,049





8,402





8,567

Income from operations



32,100





26,946





109,664





90,069

Interest expense



(8,692)





(5,466)





(31,875)





(12,894)

Interest income



2,033





887





6,256





1,730

Other (expense) income, net



(3,105)





3,860





(2,825)





5,437

Income before income taxes



22,336





26,227





81,220





84,342

Income tax expense



4,784





5,008





16,905





16,113

Net income

$ 17,552



$ 21,219



$ 64,315



$ 68,229

Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.49



$ 0.60



$ 1.81



$ 1.94

Diluted

$ 0.49



$ 0.60



$ 1.79



$ 1.91

Weighted-average number of shares used in

calculating earnings per share:























Basic



35,658





35,166





35,566





35,179

Diluted



35,956





35,630





35,973





35,718



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (UNAUDITED)









December

31,





2023



2022

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 277,391



$ 207,430

Restricted cash



5,822





-

Accounts receivable, net



449,404





491,957

Contract assets



174,979





183,613

Inventories



683,801





727,749

Other current assets



44,350





41,400

Total current assets



1,635,747





1,652,149

Property, plant and equipment, net



227,698





211,478

Operating lease right-of-use assets



130,830





93,081

Goodwill and other, net



280,480





270,623

Total assets

$ 2,274,755



$ 2,227,331















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt

$ 4,283



$ 4,275

Accounts payable



367,480





424,272

Advance payments from customers



204,883





197,937

Accrued liabilities



136,901





122,652

Total current liabilities



713,547





749,136

Long-term debt, less current installments



326,674





320,675

Operating lease liabilities



123,385





86,687

Other long-term liabilities



32,064





44,417

Shareholders' equity



1,079,085





1,026,416

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,274,755



$ 2,227,331



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) (UNAUDITED)









Year Ended





December

31,





2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 64,315



$ 68,229

Depreciation and amortization



45,410





44,252

Stock-based compensation expense



15,286





18,485

Accounts receivable



42,050





(136,455)

Contract assets



8,634





(28,370)

Inventories



45,071





(206,247)

Accounts payable



(35,320)





(16,656)

Advance payments from customers



6,946





79,813

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(18,098)





(518)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



174,294





(177,467)















Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(77,739)





(46,774)

Other investing activities, net



601





5,600

Net cash used in investing activities



(77,138)





(41,174)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases



-





(9,391)

Net debt activity



5,509





194,261

Other financing activities, net



(29,087)





(25,641)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(23,578)





159,229















Effect of exchange rate changes



2,205





(4,907)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



75,783





(64,319)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



207,430





271,749

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 283,213



$ 207,430



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)









Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December

31,



December

31,





2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

Income from operations (GAAP)

$ 32,100



$ 30,341



$ 26,946



$ 109,664



$ 90,069

Amortization of intangible assets



1,204





1,592





1,592





5,979





6,384

Restructuring charges and other costs



2,054





1,437





799





7,281





5,710

Gain on assets held for sale



-





-





-





-





(393)

Asset impairment



-





198





-





1,121





-

Settlement



-





-





3,250





-





3,250

Customer insolvency (recovery)



-





-





-





-





(599)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 35,358



$ 33,568



$ 32,587



$ 124,045



$ 104,421

GAAP operating margin



4.6 %



4.2 %



3.6 %



3.9 %



3.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin



5.1 %



4.7 %



4.3 %



4.4 %



3.6 %































Gross Profit (GAAP)

$ 71,004



$ 69,077



$ 72,127



$ 271,070



$ 255,235

Customer insolvency (recovery)



-





-





-





-





(425)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 71,004



$ 69,077



$ 72,127



$ 271,070



$ 254,810

GAAP gross margin



10.3 %



9.6 %



9.6 %



9.5 %



8.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin



10.3 %



9.6 %



9.6 %



9.5 %



8.8 %































Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 35,646



$ 35,509



$ 39,540



$ 147,025



$ 150,215

Customer insolvency (recovery)



-





-





-





-





174

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 35,646



$ 35,509



$ 39,540



$ 147,025



$ 150,389

































Net income (GAAP)

$ 17,552



$ 20,412



$ 21,219



$ 64,315



$ 68,229

Amortization of intangible assets



1,204





1,592





1,592





5,979





6,384

Restructuring charges and other costs



2,899





1,437





799





8,126





5,710

Gain on assets held for sale



-





-





-





-





(393)

Asset impairment



-





198





-





1,121





-

Settlement



(37)





(3,375)





(2,344)





(4,567)





(2,955)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



-





-





-





-





(599)

Income tax adjustments(1)



(657)





245





(5)





(1,598)





(1,644)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 20,961



$ 20,509



$ 21,261



$ 73,376



$ 74,732

































Diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.49



$ 0.57



$ 0.60



$ 1.79



$ 1.91

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.58



$ 0.57



$ 0.60



$ 2.04



$ 2.09

































Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:





























Diluted (GAAP)



35,956





35,876





35,630





35,973





35,718

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



35,956





35,876





35,630





35,973





35,718

































Net cash provided by (used in) operations

$ 137,080



$ 37,583



$ (52,749)



$ 174,294



$ (177,467)

Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(11,026)





(19,664)





(13,180)





(77,739)





(46,774)

Free cash flow (used)

$ 126,054



$ 17,919



$ (65,929)



$ 96,555



$ (224,241)







(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

