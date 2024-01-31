Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Tax Reporting Information

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRANFORD, Conn., Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced today the tax treatment for the Company's distributions on its common stock (CUSIP: 78590A109) and preferred stock (CUSIP: 78590A505) paid with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2023:
COMMON STOCK TAX INFORMATION
|
|
|
| Box 1a
| Box 1b
| Box 2a
| Box 3
| Box 5
| Record
Date
| Payable Date
| Rate per
Share
| Ordinary
Dividends Per
Share
| Qualified
Dividends Per
Share
| Total Capital
Gain Per
Share
| Nondividend Dist.
Per Share
| Section 199A
Dividends Per Share
(1)
| 04/17/2023
| 04/24/2023
| $0.130000
| $0.130000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.130000
| 08/07/2023
| 08/11/2023
| $0.130000
| $0.130000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.130000
| 10/31/2023
| 11/07/2023
| $0.110000
| $0.110000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.110000
| 12/29/2023
| 01/10/2024
| $0.110000
| $0.110000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.110000
|
| Total
| $0.480000
| $0.480000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.480000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| (1) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PREFERRED STOCK TAX INFORMATION
|
|
|
| Box 1a
| Box 1b
| Box 2a
| Box 3
| Box 5
| Record
Date
| Payable Date
| Rate per
Share
| Ordinary
Dividends Per
Share
| Qualified
Dividends Per
Share
| Total Capital
Gain Per
Share
| Nondividend Dist.
Per Share
| Section 199A
Dividends Per Share
(1)
| 03/15/2023
| 03/30/2023
| $0.484375
| $0.484375
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.484375
| 06/15/2023
| 06/30/2023
| $0.484375
| $0.484375
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.484375
| 09/15/2023
| 09/30/2023
| $0.484375
| $0.484375
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.484375
| 12/15/2023
| 12/30/2023
| $0.484375
| $0.484375
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.484375
|
| Total
| $1.937500
| $1.937500
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $0.000000
| $1.937500
About Sachem Capital Corp.
Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company's primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.
