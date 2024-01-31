Valentine's Day: A Jeweler's Guide To Red And Pink Gemstones

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The popular Pink Sapphire gemstone is trending in the jewelry world. These pink sapphire earrings are from Diamond Bay Jewelers, Osprey, Fl.

Pink gems are trending for Valentine's Day and expected to appear on the Red Carpet at the Academy Awards as the "Barbie pink" trend continues.

OSPREY, FLORIDA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Why do we think of red gemstones for Valentine's Day? It's an age-old question. The answer, according to jeweler Monica Galfre, owner of Diamond Bay Jewelers in Osprey, FL, has a distinctive modern-day twist, with a decidedly pink tone. Beautiful red stones have long meant love, she said.“Red is the color of passion, femininity, and desire. Although rubies are some of the rarest gems in the world and the first red stone that most people think of for Valentine's Day gifts, this year, I encourage everyone to think pink.”The pink sapphire, she reported, is one of the today's most popular colored gemstones.“They are all the rage right now,” Galfre advised.Trend watchers believe that the popularity of pink sapphires and all things pink is due in part to our desire to find joy and hope in an uncertain world. Last year's wildly popular Barbie movie also drove the pink trend. Pink gemstones, according to Forbes Magazine,“remain the number one hue in the on-going gemstone resurgence, particularly the vibrant pink sapphires, bubblegum tourmalines and rich spinels.” Galfre couldn't' agree more.“Our customers have discovered this beautiful pink and rosy, red gemstones. It's an exciting trend.”A Bloomberg News report, that appeared last year, also cited the rise of pink sapphire jewelry, noting that the colored gemstones have increased in both popularity and value.“The fashion forward are embracing colorful gemstones and bold designs in significant pieces that showcase their individuality,” the news agency stated.A personal favorite, Galfre explained, is a raspberry garnet.“I love garnets and I find the beautiful rosy, pink color of a raspberry garnet enchanting. It captures the beautiful interplay of pinks and reds together.” Rubies, she noted, tend to be more popular in northern climates.“A ruby ring, necklace, bracelet and earrings look very dramatic when worn with black and darker colors. In Florida and warmer climates, softer colored jewelry is more flattering when worn with pastel colors.”For Valentine's Day, Galfre 's advice is to embrace the pink trend.“It's an exciting option that opens the door to a variety of beautiful pieces beyond traditional red,” she said.“Not all garnets are red, not all sapphires are blue. People are discovering the tremendous variety of colored gemstones, including stunningly beautiful pink pearls.”Colored gemstones have rich histories. Ancient civilizations dating back as far as the ancient Romans and Egyptians and the kings and queens of medieval Europe prized colored gemstones for their beauty and cultural significance. In our modern-day world, Galfre reports, many young couples are choosing a precious or semi-precious colored gemstone for their engagement ring.“Diamonds,” she noted,“are not the only choices.”Galfre suggests a few of her favorite red and pink gemstones. Happy Valentine's Day!RED GEMSTONES:Precious:Red Beryl - A red cherry-colored gem, often called a red emerald. Rare and more valuable than gold or diamonds.Red Diamond -Diamonds of all colors are April's birthstone. Rare and expensive.Red Ruby - A deep, rich red. The birthstone of July.Semi-precious:Bixbite - A rich rosy-red gemstone.Garnets - A variety of red to pink colors. January's birthstone.Red Spinel - Growing in popularity as an alternative to rubies.Red Topaz - Rich red. More valuable than yellow topaz. November's birthstone.Rubellite - Dark pink to red in color. Considered an affordable alternative to a ruby.PINK GEMSTONES:Precious:Pink Sapphire - More rare than blue sapphires. Valued for their color. The more intense the pink, the more valuable the stone. September's birthstone.Semi-preciousGarnets - Pinkish-red in color and available in an array of colors.Morganite - A peachy-pink gemstone.Pezzottaite - A raspberry pink stone. Increasing in popularity.Pink Topaz - Shades of pink. More valuable than yellow topaz stones.Pink Tourmalines - Available in a variety of pink to red colors.October's birthstone.To learn more about red and pink gemstones, visit Diamond Bay Jewelers in Osprey, Florida, at and the nonprofit Gemological Institute of America, GIA , at gia.

