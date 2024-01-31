Ward PH&A's Oldest HVAC System Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ward Plumbing, Heating, and Air Launches Contest to Find Western North Carolina's Oldest Working HVAC System

- Brad WaldropSYLVA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ward Plumbing, Heating, and Air has announced an exciting contest to locate the oldest functioning HVAC System still heating a home in the Western North Carolina area. If a home relies on an ancient HVAC system from 2004 or earlier, you could win a brand-new replacement unit.“The oldest one still working wins a free installation of a modern, efficient HVAC System,” said Brad Waldrop, General Manager of Ward Plumbing, Heating and Air.To enter, simply provide information on the existing unit like the brand, model, and approximate age. Ward's team of HVAC experts will thoroughly review entries and schedule in-home visits with finalists to validate HVAC System ages. The owner of the oldest functioning HVAC System will receive a full unit replacement free of charge.Imagine going from an inefficient energy hog to a state-of-the-art HVAC System with advanced comfort features and potential savings of 30% or more on heating bills. That's what the lucky winner can look forward to.Western North Carolina homeowners are encouraged to take a couple of minutes to complete the online entry form if they have a 20+ year-old HVAC System that somehow still provides heat. Full details are available at . Submissions must be received by February 29, 2024.About Ward Plumbing, Heating, and Air:Ward Plumbing, Heating, and Air has provided reliable HVAC and plumbing services to Western North Carolina homeowners since 1977. Their skilled technicians have the expertise to accurately determine HVAC System ages and operate legacy heating equipment.Visit for official rules and the contest entry form. Give your old HVAC System a shot at a well-deserved retirement!

