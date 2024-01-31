ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK LEADERSHIP MAKE THE LIST FOR 2024 GEORGIA TITAN 100

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEO Kyle Waide and CFO Debra Shoaf recognized in prestigious executive program

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Georgia Titan 100 recently announced their 2024 honorees and two Atlanta Community Food Bank leaders were recognized. President & CEO Kyle Waide and CFO Debra Shoaf were named honorees to the prestigious list. This marks the first time for Waide and the second for Shoaf. The Georgia Titan 100 recognizes 100 CEO's and C-level executives in Georgia and the greater Atlanta area for their outstanding leadership. The Titans will be honored at an awards ceremony this May and have the opportunity to connect with other executives who have been added to this private group throughout the year.“I am honored to be named to the Georgia Titan 100 alongside Debra. She has been an integral part of our organization and serves as a fantastic role model through her various accomplishments,” said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.“We are proud to represent the Food Bank and demonstrate the depth of our leadership through this incredible honor.”Kyle Waide has been leading the Food Bank since 2015. He joined the organization in 2012 as Vice President, Partner Operations before becoming President & CEO. During his tenure, the Food Bank has significantly grown its capabilities, expanding its headquarters and adding satellite facilities to connect those in need with nutritious food and vital resources and making impactful strides in the fight against hunger. Most recently, the Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal into the community.In addition to Georgia Titan 100, Georgia Trend Magazine named Kyle Waide a Notable Georgian earlier this month, and he was recently appointed Chair of the National Council for Feeding America®, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.Debra Shoaf has also been with the Food Bank for nearly a decade, guiding the organization through key moments of growth and evolution, including fiscally, developmentally, and operationally. This is the second time that Shoaf has been named a Georgia Titan 100, and she is on her way to potentially reaching Hall of Fame status.“It's such an honor to be named a Georgia Titan 100 once again,” said Debra Shoaf, CFO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.“I've had the privilege of doing such important work for our community and it's humbling to be recognized for these efforts and be named along with other amazing leaders throughout our state.”The Georgia Titan 100 program recognizes the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Leaders represent the private and public sectors. The Titan 100 program recognizes premier executives in Colorado, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and St. Louis.The Atlanta Community Food Bank is the Southeast's largest food bank and, throughout the year, connects more than 525,000 food insecure people with healthy and nutritious food. The organization works with more than 700 nonprofit partners to help fight food insecurity in the communities they serve.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, visit or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help more than 525,000 food insecure people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.

