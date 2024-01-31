Life Time To Report Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Financial Results On February 28, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH ) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 will be released before market open on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

How to Participate



Date : Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time : 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)

U.S. dial-in number : 1-877-451-6152

International dial-in number : 1-201-389-0879 Webcast: LTH 4Q and Full-Year

A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at .

- A recorded replay of the webcast will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and may be accessed online at .

CONFERENCE CALL - The replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on February 28, 2024, through March 6, 2024.



U.S. replay number : 1-844-512-2921

International replay number : 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID : 1374 3996

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events, and comprehensive digital platform.

SOURCE Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.