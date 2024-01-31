FANDUEL TV BRINGS PREMIER PROGRAMMING TO LAS VEGAS FOR SUPER BOWL LVIII

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Up & Adams," "Run It Back," And

Spotify's The Ringer Programming Will Broadcast Live From Radio Row At The Mandalay Bay

"Up & Adams" Will Expand To Two-Hours All Week Long

Rob

Gronkowski "Kick of Destiny 2" Press Conference To Air February 7

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel TV, the national television network from leading online gaming company FanDuel, will broadcast its premier programming from radio row in Las Vegas the week leading up to Super Bowl

LVIII. Beginning February 6, "Up & Adams," "Run It Back," and programming from

Spotify's The Ringer will broadcast from the FanDuel set at The Mandalay Bay.

As part of

FanDuel TV's coverage of Super Bowl LVIII, "Up & Adams" will expand to two hours of live programming from 8:00 - 10:00 AM PT beginning Tuesday, February 6 and continuing throughout the week. The brand new expanded second hour of "Up & Adams" will be available only on the "Up & Adams" YouTube channel . All week host Kay Adams will bring exclusive interviews from players, coaches and celebrity guests including Josh Allen, CJ Stroud, Sean Payton, Bijan Robinson, and more.

In anticipation of his live field goal attempt as part of FanDuel's

"Kick of Destiny 2" Super Bowl campaign , Rob Gronkowski will be holding a press conference, moderated by Kay Adams, from the FanDuel set that will air on FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+ and stream live on FanDuel's YouTube channel on Wednesday, February 7 at 10:30 AM PT. The press conference comes as Gronkowski is gearing up for his live redemption kick and will answer questions about how he's training this year, the Super Bowl, and more.

FanDuel TV's daily news-breaking NBA show "Run It Back," co-hosted by Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams, will discuss the biggest NBA and NFL topics and will include special guest appearances. Co-host and NBA Insider Shams Charania will have the latest breaking news and insider information surrounding the NBA trade deadline on February 8.

Additional programming from The Ringer will be taped at the

FanDuel set including "East Coast Bias," "Cousin Sal's Winning Weekend," and "Ringer Wise Guys" where Cousin Sal, John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer and special guests will dive into their favorite bets, parlays, teasers and props for the Super Bowl.

About

FanDuel TV & FanDuel TV+

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform FanDuel TV+ in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network and OTT channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle and Shams Charania, and syndicated content from Bill Simmons The Ringer network. FanDuel TV and FanDuel TV+ are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. Download the FanDuel TV+ app FREE on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple, and Android TV connected devices or stream online at FanDuel/watch . Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

Media Contact:

Tucker Hart / [email protected]

SOURCE FanDuel Group