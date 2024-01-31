Icarus Behavioral Health New Mexico Expands Treatment Access With Western Sky, GEHA, And Optum Insurance Acceptance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Icarus in New Mexico proudly accept many policies from Western Sky

The path to lasting recovery begins at Icarus in New Mexico

If you or a loved one are struggling with substances and/or mental health, Icarus offers effective support programs

Icarus in New Mexico offers evidence based addiction and mental health programs - Reach Out Now!

Revolutionizing Mental Health Access: Icarus Behavioral Health New Mexico Breaks New Ground with Acceptance of Western Sky, GEHA, and Optum Insurance

- A spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral HealthSANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to enhance accessibility to mental health and addiction treatment programs, Icarus Behavioral Health New Mexico proudly announces the acceptance of many Western Sky, GEHA, and Optum insurance policies. This expansion aligns with Icarus' commitment to providing comprehensive care and addressing the diverse needs of individuals seeking support.Medicaid Plans under Western Sky InsuranceIcarus Behavioral Health New Mexico has taken a significant stride by including Medicaid plans under Western Sky insurance in its coverage . This bold move not only demonstrates the organization's dedication to inclusive healthcare but also ensures that a broader spectrum of individuals can access vital mental health and substance abuse treatment services without financial barriers.By embracing Medicaid plans, Icarus reaffirms its mission to make high-quality mental health and addiction treatment accessible to those who need it most. This inclusivity reflects the organization's commitment to the well-being of the community and sets a new standard for mental health care providers in the region.GEHA Policies for Federal EmployeesIn another groundbreaking development, Icarus announces its acceptance of many Government Employees Health Association policies , extending its services to federal employees seeking mental health and addiction treatment. This strategic partnership aims to support the well-being of those who serve our nation by providing them with access to top-tier behavioral health services.By aligning with GEHA, Icarus Behavioral Health New Mexico establishes itself as a preferred choice for federal employees seeking comprehensive and compassionate mental health care. The organization's expertise in tailored treatment programs ensures that those in federal service receive the specialized care they deserve.Expanded Optum AcceptanceIcarus Behavioral Health New Mexico is proud to unveil the expansion of its Optum acceptance, further diversifying the insurance options available to its clients. Optum policyholders can now often access Icarus' range of mental health and addiction treatment programs, reinforcing the organization's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the community.This expanded Optum acceptance reflects Icarus' dedication to adapting to the dynamic landscape of healthcare, ensuring that individuals with varying insurance coverage can benefit from their evidence-based and personalized treatment approaches.Embracing Accessibility for Holistic Well-beingThe acceptance of many Western Sky, GEHA, and Optum policies underscores Icarus Behavioral Health New Mexico's commitment to fostering a more inclusive and accessible mental health landscape. This strategic move aligns with the organization's core values of compassion, innovation, and excellence in mental health care.In a statement, a spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral Health New Mexico, expressed enthusiasm about the expanded insurance acceptance, stating, "Our mission is to break down barriers to mental health care. By welcoming Western Sky, GEHA, and the acceptance of many Optum plans , we ensure that individuals from all walks of life can access the support they need for their mental and emotional well-being."About Icarus Behavioral Health New MexicoIcarus Behavioral Health New Mexico is a leading mental health and addiction treatment provider dedicated to delivering personalized, evidence-based care. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to accessibility, Icarus continues to set the standard for comprehensive behavioral health services in the region.

Admissions

Icarus Behavioral Health New Mexico

+1 (505)305-0902

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Get Addiction Help in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, New Mexico at the Icarus Alcohol and Drug Rehab Treatment Facility