Eltropy Announces E-Merge 2024 User Conference

e-Merge 2024 will bring together customers, partners, leaders & visionaries to talk about GenAI, Deposits, Member Engagement, Fraud, Employee Retention and more

- Mary Burruel, VP of Product Management at Hughes Federal Credit UnionMILPITAS, CALIF., USA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading digital communication solutions for credit unions and community banks, will host its second annual user conference e-Merge 2024 on May 14-17 at the Santa Clara, California Marriott. This can't-miss event will bring together over 400 financial services innovators to delve deep into AI and how it's transforming the world around us.“We couldn't be more excited to welcome new and returning attendees to e-Merge 2024 for three days of forward-looking content, networking and fun,” said Eltropy CEO and Co-founder Ashish Garg.“On the heels of our successful inaugural user conference last year, we can't wait for our credit union and community bank friends to come together to chart the path ahead. If you want to stay competitive, you need to be here.”The action-packed e-Merge agenda features keynotes, panel discussions and breakout sessions focused on GenAI, fraud and security, product developments, success stories, and how-to discussions, along with opportunities for networking and much more. Lively entertainment, dining and opportunities for attendees to explore the beautiful San Francisco Bay Area will round out the three-and-a-half day event.“Understanding the vision, and having Eltropy listen to our vision and understanding and requests is huge,” said Mary Burruel, VP of Product Management at Hughes Federal Credit Union in Tucson, Ariz.“Beyond that, what's so valuable about attending is the interactions you have with conference attendees, including making connections with credit unions who utilize the same core systems, or have dealt with similar issues, or simply to get insight on 'Have you used Video Banking? How was your adoption rollout and how has your experience been?' That becomes an invaluable part of the conference, which is why we make the time and effort to attend.”Sponsors for e-Merge 2024 include SWIVEL Transactions, LLC (an SWBC company), a leading fintech company specializing in integrated transaction enablement solutions; Effectiv, a real-time fraud and risk management platform with AI solutions for financial institutions and fintech companies; Sharetec, a leading innovator in core processing software for credit unions; and MessagePay, a digital payments platform for community financial institutions (CFIs).Speakers for e-Merge 2024 will be announced as the conference date approaches.Registration is now open for e-Merge 2024. Sign up early to secure your front row seat to the future. Learn more and register at eltropy/emerge-2024 .About EltropyEltropy is the industry's first AI-driven digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology - all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.

