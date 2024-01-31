Margaret Liu Collins Introduces The Transformative Power Of Faith In God Is Good: Revised Second Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

God is Good

This 266-page book serves as a valuable resource for individuals seeking to cultivate a profound connection with a higher power.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world often clouded by misconceptions about a higher power, Margaret Liu Collins is devoted to disseminating the uplifting news of God's transformative influence. This dedication comes to fruition in the "God is Good: Revised Second Edition ", a 266-page exploration delving into the profound impact of faith in God's awesome goodness. Unlike conventional depictions of God, this revised edition delves into the transformative power of belief, portraying Him as the ultimate loving father who desires the well-being, joy, health, and prosperity of all His children.Born into a world marked by wartime turmoil in China, Margaret Liu Collins, a renowned author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, faced societal challenges as a young girl in a culture that predominantly favored males. As she navigated the hurdles of an abusive marriage while nurturing two young children, she discovered the transformative influence of seeking, recognizing, and heeding the voice of God. The result went beyond mere survival, manifesting in a life adorned with spiritual abundance, financial prosperity, vibrant health, and fulfilling relationships-an indisputable testament to the fundamental truth that God is undeniably benevolent.Margaret Liu Collins is dedicated to disseminating the teachings of God across various dimensions of life. Whether in intimate family moments, business ethics, philanthropy, or leadership roles within the Christian community and beyond, she seamlessly integrates her faith into every facet. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Science degree, Margaret has made a significant impact as the founder and CEO of Liu Realty, Inc., Liu International Management LLC, and Gig Media LLC.Her steadfast commitment to service is evident in her directorial roles in numerous nonprofit organizations, including the University of California, Berkeley (Cal), California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC), Grace Cathedral, The Episcopal Dioceses of Northern California, and the San Francisco Symphony. Margaret's philanthropic endeavors extend to her alma mater, the University of California, Berkeley, where she established both the "T. O. Liu Memorial Fellowship at the Helen Willis Neuroscience Institute" and an undergraduate scholarship aimed at supporting deserving students from single-parent families.Moreover, she endowed two Chair Professorships at the University of San Francisco Joan and Sanford Weill Neuroscience Institute. Specifically, the Margaret Liu Chair Professorship in Traumatic Brain Injury was bestowed upon Dr. Geoffrey T. Manley, MD, PhD, Professor and Vice Chairman of Neurology. Additionally, the Margaret Liu Collins and Edward B. Collins Endowed Chair Professor in Advanced Neurotechnology was dedicated to Dr. Cong Peng, Director of the Brain Interface Technology Department of Neurological Surgery.Highlighted in the most recent edition of Publisher's Weekly Magazine, Margaret Liu Collins' "God is Good: Revised Second Edition" demands notice. This literary work transcends the boundaries of a mere memoir, serving as a beacon of hope that beckons readers to explore the transformative potency inherent in steadfast faith.Learn more about Margaret Liu Collins' work and her latest literary adventures at . Seize the opportunity to grab a copy, as the book is also ready for purchase on Amazon and other leading bookstores!About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

