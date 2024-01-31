China-U.S. Unite Against Fentanyl Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China and the U.S. have recently restarted discussions in Beijing, focusing on the global fentanyl problem.



This marks a significant step, as it is the first such initiative since their relations cooled in 2019.



The talks, led by U.S. Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Jen Daskal, aimed to tackle the flow of fentanyl jointly and its precursors into the U.S.



This meeting signified a fresh start in cooperation after a period of tension. A key development was the creation of the U.S.-China Counternarcotics Working Group.



This group's mission is to combat the spread of fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid.



The meeting followed an earlier agreement between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping. In a November summit, they decided to collaborate on reducing fentanyl production and export.



During the discussions, the U.S. raised concerns about China's role in supplying precursor chemicals for fentanyl production, mainly to Mexican cartels.







China, denying these accusations , highlighted its strict drug policies. Both sides showed commitment to improved law enforcement coordination.



They also agreed on tackling illegal financial activities and sharing more information on fentanyl precursor trafficking.

Shared commitment

The U.S. acknowledged China's efforts in reducing fentanyl production. There has been a notable decrease in fentanyl shipments from China since their 2019 crackdown.



These talks are a positive step amid strained U.S.-China relations over various issues like COVID-19, trade, Taiwan, and human rights.



This cooperation is seen as crucial in addressing the U.S.'s deadliest drug crisis. In 2022, over 100,000 U.S. deaths were linked to drug overdoses , predominantly involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl.



In conclusion, the China-U.S. dialogues on fentanyl demonstrate a shared commitment to solving this urgent problem.



The establishment of the Counternarcotics Working Group and ongoing dialogue indicates a serious attempt to address this global challenge.



This initiative could improve bilateral relations and cooperation on other global issues.

