Brazil’S Lithium Capacity Surges With Sigma

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Sigma Lithium recently announced a significant expansion of its Grota do Cirilo project in Minas Gerais, Brazil.



The mineral resource estimates have increased by 27%. This growth makes Grota do Cirilo the world's fourth-largest lithium pre-chemical industrial complex.



According to the company based in Vancouver, it now contains 109 million tons of resources.



This news comes during a global downturn in lithium prices. In China, lithium carbonate prices have fallen by over 80% in the past year.



This decrease is due to an oversupply and reduced electric vehicle sales growth in Asia's largest economy.



The ongoing shift away from fossil fuels is expected to sustain strong long-term demand for lithium.







Last year, Sigma explored various proposals for all or part of its business. However, a strategic review, expected to finish by the end of 2023, is still ongoing.



Sigma's CEO, Ana Cabral-Gardner, highlighted in an interview that the price decline was worsened by increased lithium production from informal mines.



These mines have raised social and environmental sustainability questions. Sigma is advocating for more stringent traceability in the market.



This, Cabral-Gardner suggests, could help stabilize prices around US$15,000 per ton.

Development by Sigma Lithium is crucial

While declining to comment on the strategic review process, the CEO noted the company's interest from various parties.



This includes battery producers and electric vehicle manufacturers looking to secure supply.



Sigma's resource increase will support its plans to expand the Brazilian project. The aim is to reach a capacity of 104,200 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent. Currently, the project's annual production capacity is 36,700 tons.



This development by Sigma Lithium is crucial. It indicates a potential for a more stable and sustainable lithium supply.



This is especially important for the growing electric vehicle market. The expansion in Brazil is a strategic move, reflecting the importance of lithium in the global shift towards cleaner energy sources.

MENAFN31012024007421016031ID1107793649