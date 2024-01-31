How To Tackle Pemex, The World’S Most Indebted Oil Company

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's next leader must tackle Pemex's $106 billion debt, impacting both national and global financial interests.



It also impacts the global oil scene and the environment by cutting production and causing pollution.



Pemex must pay $11 billion in 2024, a peak in its long-term obligations. The current government has vowed to help, but the debt's size is overwhelming.



This financial burden stops Mexico from boosting oil output. Funds needed for repairs go to debts and interest instead.



As a result, Mexico's oil contribution is shrinking, with production down by half in twenty years.



Analysts are pessimistic. They see Pemex as hard to steer in a new direction. Despite government efforts, investor confidence remains low.



Yet, Pemex bonds have slightly improved with government promises of support. This shows some investors hope for continued backing.







Pemex hasn't shared a clear plan for its debt. The company relies on government support , which hasn't reversed its financial decline. Strict policies have also limited private investment in the oil sector.



The upcoming election could affect Pemex's future. Investors doubt big policy shifts.



Presidential hopeful Claudia Sheinbaum might invite more foreign investment and tackle environmental issues, but significant changes are unlikely.



Sheinbaum and Pemex board members suggest rethinking Pemex's strategy. Making some of Pemex's debt public is considered, but legal challenges exist.



The next government's success in addressing this will depend on its congressional strength.



Refinancing Pemex's debt is tough due to high interest rates. Government support risks Mexico's credit rating.



Bloomberg Intelligence warns that supporting Pemex could strain Mexico's budget and raise credit rating risks.



Opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez proposes modernizing Pemex, possibly emulating Petrobras's successful debt reduction.



However, any move toward privatization would face strong cultural resistance due to Mexico's history.



In short, Mexico's next administration must navigate Pemex's debt carefully. The decisions made will influence Mexico's economy, environment, and global oil market position.







