Millwright Holdings Promotes Erin Vadala To Group President

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Millwright Holdings, the agency holding group launched by Actual Agency founder Michael Young, has promoted Warner Communications' Erin Vadala to group president and chief client officer.



In the newly created role, Vadala will oversee Millwright's US agencies including Actual, Bolt PR and Warner, which Vadala has led as president for the last five years. She also will be responsible for guiding senior agency leaders, strategic planning, employee engagement, creative campaign development and agency growth.



Vadala will report to Young, who is Millwright's CEO. Millwright acquired Warner, a Boston-based boutique, in 2017.



“Erin is an exceptional agency professional, client counselor and business leader, and I am thrilled to have her lead this outstanding senior team on the next phase of our company's growth,” Young said.“Erin has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to team development and long-term client relationships that have delivered strong business results over the past five years.”



Warner, meantime, will now be led by Jessica Whidt, who has been promoted to managing director from senior VP.



Bolt PR, which Millwright bought in 2020 , also will see a change in leadership. Laura Murphy, a senior VP, will oversee the agency as managing director following the exit of founder Caroline Callaway.



Actual will continue to be helmed by president Tim Donovan, who joined in 2022.







