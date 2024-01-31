Conductorone Announces Access Fabric To Unify Access Visibility Across Complex Environments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Access Fabric Powers New Security Dashboard and Access Explorer Features to Help Customers Decrease Identity Attack Surface and Reduce Risk

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ConductorOne , the leader in identity security and access governance, today announced the ConductorOne Access Fabric , a unified data layer underpinning the ConductorOne platform that enables advanced access orchestration and automation. The Access Fabric provides comprehensive visibility into even the most complex environments, unifying historically disjointed access controls across all of a company's technology, including SaaS, cloud infrastructure, on-premises infrastructure, directories, and HR systems. The ConductorOne Access Fabric enables new platform features, including a security dashboard and access explorer, allowing security teams to quickly identify and remediate access-based risks.

"Managing access across modern cloud and SaaS environments has become impossibly onerous. As a result, identity and access have grown beyond the capacity of human oversight and represent a significant attack vector - and huge headache - for security teams," said Alex Bovee, co-founder and CEO of ConductorOne. "Our Access Fabric sets the foundation for modern access control within cloud-forward companies. It creates a platform to orchestrate access across all of a company's apps and infrastructure, helping teams decrease their identity attack surface and reduce risk."

The Access Fabric is made possible through ConductorOne's out-of-the-box, agentless connectors. The solution normalizes access and permissions data across SaaS, IaaS, on-prem, and homegrown applications into a single pane of glass. The Access Fabric gives teams the ability to quickly uncover high-risk entitlements, inappropriate access, orphaned accounts, and other security threats, and to remediate those risks.

Security Dashboard: Easily Identify and Remediate Access Risks

The new security dashboard provides teams with a view of the most important risk factors and security concerns related to identity and access, including: orphaned accounts, inactive users, standing privilege, high-risk users, standing and temporary high-risk grants, and more. Made possible by the Access Fabric, the security dashboard gives teams an easy-to-use console to view the vast access and permissions data from across their complex systems. The dashboard surfaces opportunities for risk reduction with built-in remediation options, such as revoking access, offboarding users, and changing service accounts.

Access Explorer: Search and Visualize User Access and Permissions

The all-new access explorer allows businesses to easily search and visualize user access and permissions across any application, providing granular visibility through a user-friendly interface. Security teams can now easily search for and identify:



Accounts without an account owner

All accounts for a given application, as well as accounts for a given user across all applications

Orphaned accounts for a given application

Users without an assigned access approver

Accounts that have not logged in within a certain time period High-risk permanent and temporary access

In addition, the access explorer provides security teams with an easy-to-use visualization feature, allowing them to review access paths for any user, application, or resource.

"Discovering access risks with ConductorOne's Access Fabric functionality is a game-changer," said Matthew Dintrone, cloud security and compliance analyst at Grin. "Managing orphaned accounts and inactive users used to be a bit of a time sink and a heavy lift, but now it's a swift task that significantly boosts our security posture."

To learn more about the ConductorOne Access Fabric, as well as the access explorer and security dashboard, please visit the ConductorOne website or book a demo .

About ConductorOne

ConductorOne helps organizations secure their workforce identities through modern access controls and governance. Security and IT teams use ConductorOne to unify access visibility, move to just-in-time (JIT) requests, remove inappropriate access, and automate access reviews. Forward-thinking companies like DigitalOcean, Ramp Financial, Coinbase, Panther, and DeepWatch trust ConductorOne to achieve least privilege and ensure compliance. For more, visit .

SOURCE ConductorOne