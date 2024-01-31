Burns & Levinson Announces Meaghan Kelly Joins Private Client Group As Of Counsel

Meaghan Kelly has joined Burns & Levinson's Trusts & Estates Group in Providence, Rhode Island as Of Counsel.

With nearly 15 years of experience, Kelly focuses her practice on estate and tax planning, taxation, probate, trust administration, business

planning, guardianships, tax resolution/compliance matters with the Rhode Island Division of Taxation. She is admitted to practice in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the U.S. Tax Court, and has broad experience practicing in the courts and before administrative state agencies in these jurisdictions.

"We are excited to add Meaghan to our highly regarded trusts and estate team," said Paul Mastrocola, Managing Partner at Burns & Levinson. "Her

expertise in complicated trust, estate, and tax planning issues, and experience navigating the Rhode Island and Massachusetts court systems, makes her a great fit for our clients and our firm."



Kelly serves as Co-Chair of the Probate and Trust Committee with the Rhode Island Bar Association. She was named a "One to Watch" by Best Lawyers in America for the past three consecutive years (2022-2024). She received her J.D., cum laude, from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2009 and her LL.M in taxation from Boston University School of Law in 2011. She received her B.A. from the University of Delaware in 2002.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at .

