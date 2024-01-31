TEDCO Announces The Cyber Maryland Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Maryland thought leaders support the growth of Maryland's cyber workforce

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO , Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, recently announced the newly appointed Board of Directors for the Cyber Maryland Program ("Program"). The Program was established by the Maryland General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session to develop and implement a strategy to address Cybersecurity related workforce vacancies in the state. The Program is managed by an 18-member Board of Directors, each with backgrounds in information technology and cybersecurity.

Maryland thought leaders support the growth of Maryland's cyber workforce

"Our administration is deeply serious about making Maryland the cyber capital of this country. The Cyber Maryland Program is one of the best tools we have to meet that mission," said Maryland Governor Wes Moore . "The new members of this board possess decades of experience from all sectors of society. I look forward to working in partnership with them to create jobs, build a more competitive economy, and win the decade."

The Program's Board of Directors include:



Kenneth Allman, Garrett Community College

Roger Austin, Boston Consulting Group

Loyce Best Pailen, University of Maryland Global Campus

Thomas Byrd, T. Rowe Price

Derrek Dunn, University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Supro Ghose, EagleBank

Katie Fry Hester, Senate co-chair of the Joint Committee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Biotechnology

Allen Kachalia, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Anne Kaiser, House of Delegates co-chair of the Joint Committee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Biotechnology

Troy LeMaile-Stovall, TEDCO

Kimberly Mentzell, Maryland Department of Commerce

Kirkland Murray, Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation

Laura Nelson, National Cryptologic Museum Foundation

Greg Rogers, Maryland Department of Information Technology

Gregg Smith, Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc.

Rachael Stephens Parker, Maryland Department of Labor

Tami Watkins, Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco) Anthony Woods, Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs

"This is a group of individuals who are not only experts in their field, but also committed to supporting the growth, development and diversification of Maryland's ecosystem," said Mindy Lehman , TEDCO's chief government relations and policy officer. "With their assistance, we are hopeful that this Program will support Maryland's ascension towards becoming a more competitive tech hub."

