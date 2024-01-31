WPS Announces Revolutionary Dyslexia Assessment And Intervention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WPS, a pioneering independent publisher renowned for its expertise in educational and psychological assessments, is thrilled to unveil a significant advancement in dyslexia assessment with the upcoming release of the Tests of Dyslexia (TODTM). This groundbreaking assessment represents a pivotal moment in dyslexia evaluation, promising unparalleled efficiency, and effectiveness in connecting assessment with targeted interventions.

Dyslexia, a learning difference that can affect as many as one in ten people, has long posed challenges for educators and professionals seeking accurate assessment and effective intervention strategies due to its nuanced and varied presentation across ages. The Tests of Dyslexia (TODTM) emerges as a beacon of innovation, addressing these challenges head-on and presenting an all-encompassing solution to dyslexia assessment and intervention.

The TODTM stands out as the first comprehensive assessment tool to seamlessly integrate dyslexia assessment with interventions tailored to individual needs. By eradicating the need for piecemeal tests from multiple assessments, the TODTM simplifies the evaluation process and streamlines the pathway from assessment to intervention.

One of the most distinctive features of the TODTM is its suitability for individuals of all ages. The assessment encompasses age and grade-based tests, indexes, and composite scores, making it applicable to a wide spectrum of individuals. The TODTM comprises two main versions: TOD-Early, catering to Grades K–2 (ages 5 years, 0 months–9 years, 3 months), and TOD-Comprehensive, designed for Grade 1 through adulthood (ages 6 years, 0 months–89 years, 11 months). The overlap for first and second grade allows for selecting the version that best fits the student's skills.

Another highlight of the TODTM is its rapid screener that furnishes a Dyslexia Risk Index score in a mere 10-15 minutes. Whether administered individually or in a group setting by educators or professionals, this concise assessment empowers swift identification of dyslexia risk.

Key components of the TODTM include the Dyslexia Interventions and Recommendations Companion Guide, underpinned by evidence-based practices, as well as co-normed rating scales and tests of reasoning that facilitate comparison with reading and spelling abilities. The TODTM empowers practitioners with the tools they need to pinpoint literacy skill acquisition challenges, irrespective of specific district Specific Learning Disability (SLD) models.

Jeff Manson, the CEO of WPS, remarks, "The Tests of Dyslexia marks a turning point in the way we assess and address dyslexia. Its holistic approach, encompassing both assessment and tailored intervention, will undoubtedly reshape the landscape of dyslexia support, offering new avenues for effective learning and growth."

WPS has over 75 years of experience in educational and psychological assessments and is known as a trailblazer in fields ranging from autism to occupational therapy. The company's steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation continues with the introduction of the Tests of Dyslexia (TODTM), positioning WPS at the forefront of progress in dyslexia assessment and intervention.

The TOD is available at

SOURCE WPS