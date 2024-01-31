Packaging Primer Market Size Worth $3.7 Billion By 2032 - Rising Demand For Sustainable Packaging Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Packaging primer market size from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 3.7 billion in 10 years. The rise in construction activities drives the market's growth. The production and innovation of sustainable primers for the packaging sector are anticipated to increase due to these laws, supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Newark, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.9 billion packaging primer market will reach USD 3.7 billion by 2032. Packaging primers increase the film, adhesive, and coating protection, improving printability and stickiness. Packaging primers are required in several applications for specific adhesive and resistance qualities. Cosmetic packaging primers are made of very elastic and waterproof materials. They shield printing and adhesion and are made of low-density polyethene. Packaging primers are used for various purposes, including moisture resistance, food packaging, retort packaging, and medical packaging. These primers offer superior adhesion and durability against various biological and atmospheric influences. One of the key reasons expected to drive the packaging primers market's expansion over the predicted time frame is the rise in construction-related needs and activities resulting from commercial constructions, such as warehouses, offices, manufacturing facilities, etc. Primers are also widely used in the building and construction sectors. The market is predicted to grow rapidly because packing primers are used as a base coat before paint is applied to numerous surfaces, including walls. Another aspect that is anticipated to restrain the market's growth for packaging primers is the relative affordability of water-based coatings compared to their solvent-based counterparts. But it's also expected that during that period, the pandemic's effects will limit the market for packaging primers.



Key Insights on Packaging Primer Market

Asia Pacific will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase fastest throughout the projection period. This is a result of the region's expanding furniture and building industries. Many of the nations in Asia-Pacific, including China, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and others, have developing economies. Because of this, investors are now considering investing in it. China is experiencing a building boom. With 20 per cent of all construction investments made worldwide, the nation boasts the largest building market in the world. By 2030, it is anticipated that the nation will spend close to USD 13 trillion on construction.

The solvent-based coatings segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.83 billion. Solvent-based coatings are in great demand because they offer advantages over other categories. It ensures the integrity of the packing material, is long-lasting, and has a faster drying time. It has barrier properties that make it suitable for use with various primers and hard plastic and aluminium packing materials.



The aluminium makers segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.51 billion. This is because of its advantageous characteristics, which include offering an impenetrable shield against light, temperature, moisture, odour, and microbes. It is recyclable and lightweight. Because the packaging primers are easy to apply and increase the product's longevity, they are widely utilised on various aluminium packaging solutions.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing demand for sustainable packaging



The market for packaging primers is expanding due to the rising need for environmentally friendly packaging options. The explosive growth of the worldwide food and beverage sector is driving the need for packaging primers. These primers are essential for increasing the shelf life of food and beverage goods by protecting them against pollutants such as moisture and oxygen.



Restraint: Recyclability issues



Packaging primers cannot be recycled and do not decompose easily. Due to this, several developing nations have banned them or instructed for limited use of packaging primers. Thus, the recyclability issue associated with packaging primers hinders the market's growth.



Opportunity: Introduction of water-based coating



A chemical primer, such as ink or an extrudate, is typically required in multilayer flexible packaging designs to strengthen the bindings between a coating and a substrate. Primer can improve the final product's barrier qualities, appearance, and usability. Water-based primers are a popular option because of their versatility in performance on different substrates. In addition, they offer a safer and greener substitute for materials made from solvents. Participants in the packaging industry can use a water-based primer to shield a surface from tiny stains like pencil, ink, water stains, scuff marks, and rust, as well as more apparent stains like soot, fire damage, and charring. As a result, water-based primers are contributing to the growth of the packaging primer market.



Some of the major players operating in the packaging primer market are:



● Axalta Coating Systems

● ACTEGA Terra GmbH

● Akzo Nobel N.V.

● National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

● KANGNAM JEVISCO CO., LTD.

● Paramelt B.V.

● Coim Group

● The Sherwin-Williams Company

● PPG Industries, Inc.

● DIC Corporation

● BASF SE

● Aqua Based Technologies

● Michelman, Inc.

● Mica Corporation

● S-One Holdings Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Primer:



● Solvent-Based Coatings

● Water-Based Coatings

● Others



By Application:



● Aluminium Makers

● Paper Coaters And Makers

● Film Makers

● Paper And Aluminium Converting

● Film

● Others



About the report:



The global packaging primer market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



