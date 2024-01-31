Gotablanca 500 Proves Effective In Commercial Rice Trial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Commercial test in large-scale rice row-crop application demonstrates strong efficacy while substituting three current pathogen control products

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ClearLeaf , a Costa Rican company with proven success in formulating non-toxic agricultural products to protect important crops, today announced that its non-toxic GotaBlanca 500 proved highly effective in the control of various pathogens in rice production.GotaBlanca proved effective in controlling target pathogens and increased healthy rice spikes, while at the same time lowering input costs. The 7 hectare (17 acre) commercial trial was carried out on a large Panamanian farm, in two applications over the entire cycle of rice production from germination to harvest using standard helicopter-mounted spray equipment. GotaBlanca was able to manage both bacterial (e.g., spot and Burkholderia) and fungal (e.g., Sarocladium and Pyricularia) diseases, all of which cause lesions that reduce yield and harvest quality."We are extremely pleased with the results we obtained with GotaBlanca in the field for the control of both bacterial and fungal rice diseases,” said Ramón David Izos-Delgado, National Sales Coordinator for Colono Panama, ClearLeaf ́s distributor.“We saw such good efficacy that it allowed the farmers to replace several products that they have used together for years. This provides very good disease control at a lower cost for the producers, who also like the fact that it is a product that does not harm health or the environment. Several important farms have incorporated GotaBlanca into their management plans for 2024.”Izos-Delgado added,“GotaBlanca 500 has seen great acceptance in several priority crops since it was approved in Panama in 2023. Rice producers desperately need an effective and cost-competitive substitute for their current strategies, particularly as they seek to lower toxic pesticide use to meet market demand. The recent trial showed that GotaBlanca 500 should be their preferred option for years to come.”ClearLeaf Chief Science Officer Dr. Agustin Büchert commented,“We are very pleased with the results-stronger, healthier plants and demonstrated excellent pathogen control is what we expected to see. GotaBlanca is a double win for farmers because it boosts yields and protects harvests, all while reducing dependence on harsh agrochemicals. We also validated that large-scale helicopter spraying is highly effective even at low concentrations, and that GotaBlanca can be used perfectly in conjunction with adjuvants and dispersants.”GotaBlanca's non-toxic, broad spectrum attributes provide safe and effective protection in the field, as well as after crop harvesting. It does not interfere with a plant's metabolism or photosynthesis, so encourages better plant growth.For more information, visit clearagro or contact ....END# # #

