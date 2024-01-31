2024 Pan African Film & Arts Festival Tickets On Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) is thrilled to announce the captivating and diverse lineup for its highly anticipated 2024 edition. As one of the premier events celebrating African and African American cinema and arts, PAFF promises to once again deliver a memorable experience for cinephiles, artists, and cultural enthusiasts.Now in its 32nd year, PAFF continues to set the standard for showcasing extraordinary films, artistry, and cultural narratives from the African diaspora. The 2024 festival, scheduled to take place from February 6-19, 202, in Los Angeles, will feature an exceptional selection of films that span genres, cultures, and stories.“We are excited to present an incredible lineup for the 2024 Pan African Film & Arts Festival. This year's films and artistic contributions showcase the richness of the African diaspora, celebrating its history, culture, and creativity,” said Ayuko Babu, Executive Director of PAFF.PAFF is returning to the Cinemark Baldwin Hills and XD and the adjacent Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza to host its renowned fine art show featuring over 100 established and emerging fine artists and quality craftspeople from all over the Black Diaspora. This year's film festival features over 200 films from 54 countries, in 28 languages, including 68 World and 25 North American premieres. Of the films selected for the Festival, 49% are helmed by female, queer or non-binary filmmakers.For more information about the Pan African Film & Arts Festival, including film schedules, tickets, and event details, please visit paff.The festival's 2024 program will include:World Premieres and Exclusive Screenings: PAFF will be the platform for world premieres and exclusive screenings of highly anticipated films, providing attendees with a first look at groundbreaking works.Award-Winning Films: A selection of award-winning films from around the globe, recognized for their storytelling, craftsmanship, and cultural significance.Documentaries: Insightful and thought-provoking documentaries that explore contemporary and historical issues affecting the African diaspora.Short Films: A diverse range of short films, showcasing emerging talents and compelling narratives in a condensed format.Art Exhibition: A stunning display of fine art, visual art, wearable art, photography, and more celebrating the creativity and talent within the African and African American art communities.Panel Discussions and Q&A Sessions: Engaging discussions with filmmakers, artists, and industry professionals, offering unique insights into the world of cinema and the arts.Special Events: Exciting events and performances celebrating African and African American culture, including music, dance, and spoken word.Children's Festival: Over 500 children, ages 4-12, and their parents enjoy free film screenings, storytelling, and interactive activities, all reflecting and rooted in the beauty and artistry of the culture of Africa and its diaspora.Studentfest: Each year over 10,000 students and their teachers from the Los Angeles Unified School District and other surrounding school districts and cities attend this free program showcasing films dealing with issues important to youth, such as Coming of Age, Teen Pregnancy, HIV/AIDS, LGBTQ+, Women's Empowerment, Cultural and Racial Respect, Self Esteem / Mental Health, and Gang and Drug Prevention.Senior Connections: Packed with retired and active seniors (ages 62+), this program offers free afternoon screenings of select festival films, and a chance to socialize, meet other seniors and get valuable information on programs and opportunities.LOL! Comedy Show: Each year PAFF produces one of Hollywood's hottest comedy shows featuring a diverse selection of Black comedians.The 2024 Pan African Film & Arts Festival invites film enthusiasts, artists, scholars, and the public at large to celebrate the magic of storytelling through film and art. PAFF remains committed to fostering cultural exchange and promoting diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry.For general information visit paff.For photos and press materials visit paff/pressroom.To request accreditation, please go to paff/pressroom.Hashtags: #PAFF and #PAFFNowTwitter: @PAFFNowInstagram: @PAFFNowFacebook: facebook/PAFFNowAbout the Pan African Film & Arts FestivalThe 32nd Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) makes its return to Los Angeles February 6-19, 2024 at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills XD and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza to present and showcase a broad spectrum of Black creative works, particularly those that reinforce positive images and help to destroy negative stereotypes of Africans and African-Americans.Since 1992, as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, PAFF has remained dedicated to the promotion of Black stories and images through the exhibition of film, visual art, and other creative expression. Today, PAFF is one of the largest and most prestigious Black film festivals in the U.S. and attracts local, national, and international audiences. In addition, it is an Oscar-qualifying festival for animation and live-action films, and one of the largest Black History Month events in America.PAFF is supported in part by the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, LA Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, LA Councilmember Curren Price, LA Councilmember Heather Hutt, LA County Department of Arts and Culture, the LA County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund administered by the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, Senator Steve Bradford, and Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas.The 2024 PAFF is possible through the generous support of sponsors including Color Creative, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Stocker Street Creative, Disney, Andscape, BET+, Paramount Pictures, National Geographic, Black Alliance for Justice Immigration, Cal State University, Los Angeles.For more information, please visit paff.

