(MENAFN- Baystreet) Edge Total Intelligence Inc.

1/31/2024 10:32 AM EST

Stocks in Play

1/31/2024 - 10:48 AM EST - Bathurst Metals Corp. : Announced it has been granted a five-year drill permit for the company's Peerless Property in southwest British Columbia. The company will launch its first drill project on the Peerless Property in early February 2024, targeting gold mineralization in the Beta Zone. Three drill holes are planned for 600m. Bathurst Metals Corp. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.08.









