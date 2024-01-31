(MENAFN- Baystreet)
NASDAQ Declines as Earnings Revealed
NASDAQ Futures Slide
Dow Springs, S&P Stays Put
Indexes Flat Ahead of Fed Decision
Markets Brace for Tech Earnings, Stocks Fall Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, January 31, 2024
NASDAQ Falls as Earnings Season Continues Advertisment
The NASDAQ fell Wednesday after a mega-cap tech company posted its latest quarterly results. Wall Street also looked toward the Federal Reserve's decision on rate policy.
The Dow Jones Industrials surged 38.88 points to open Wednesday at 38,506.19.
The S&P 500 index sagged 34.91 points to 4,889.26.
The NASDAQ tumbled 211.35 points, or 1.4%, to 15,298.55.
Shares of Alphabet dropped more than 5% and were on pace for their worst day since Oct. 25 as disappointing ad revenue overshadowed better than expected earnings and sales. The pullback in Alphabet, despite its largely positive results, may be more of a short term,“buy on rumors, sell on news information” trend, according to one expert.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury showed their strength, lowering yields to 3.97% from Tuesday's 4.04%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices sagged $1.42 to $76.40 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices surged $21.00 to $2,071.90.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN31012024000212011056ID1107793602
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.