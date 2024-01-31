(MENAFN- Baystreet) Celestica, Spectral, CGI Among Stocks at 52-Week Highs on News

Playmaker, Vext at 52-Week Highs on News Playmaker Capital Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents Wednesday. Playmaker has received approval from the Minister of Canadian Heritage under the Investment Canada Act with respect to its previously announced plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) pursuant to which Better Collective A/S has agreed to acquire all of Playmaker's issued and outstanding common shares.Vext Science, Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 36.5 cents Wednesday. Vext entered into an agreement with Zuanic & Associates to participate in U.S. cannabis industry panels hosted by Zuanic & Associates. The purpose of the industry panels is to raise public awareness of the Company.Archon Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Brookfield Business Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.BuildDirect Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Celestica Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.77 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.86 Wednesday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.11 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Spectral Medical Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.EcoSynthetix Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.EV Nickel Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents esday. No news stories available today.Fission Uranium Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.25 Wednesday. No news stories available today.F3 Uranium Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Goodness Growth Holdings Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.CGI Inc. Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $152.64 Wednesday.Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $45.02 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $40.14 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Laramide Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 88 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Manulife Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.82 Wednesday. No news stories available today.OverActive Media Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Payfare Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.42 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Restaurant Brands International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $106.02 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.42 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Stantec Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $109.98 Wednesday. No news stories available today.TrueContext Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Ur-Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.43 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $5.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $209.91 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Whitemud Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

