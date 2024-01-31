Discover The World Of Cape Coral's Burrowing Owls In Cape Coral Burrowing Owls Don't Hoot

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Wilmington, Delaware Jan 31, 2024

Cape Coral, Florida - A city renowned for its scenic beauty and unique wildlife, Cape Coral, now introduces "Cape Coral Burrowing Owls Don't Hoot" – a definitive guide crafted by Beverly Ahlering Saltonstall. With two decades of hands-on experience with these captivating creatures, the author's mission transcends the pages of the book, aiming to educate, inspire, and foster a deeper appreciation for the Florida Burrowing Owls.

Beverly's primary purpose is to educate and inspire people about the fascinating Florida Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral. With 20 years of experience working with these unique birds, she shared her knowledge and experiences to encourage the protection and preservation of their habitat, ultimately securing their future.

Offering a wealth of knowledge gained through years of working closely with the Burrowing Owls, the book provides an educational journey into their biology, habits, and the rich history of their presence in Cape Coral.

Beyond a mere exploration, the book serves as a call to action for readers to become stewards of wildlife conservation. By delving into the personal experiences and passionate anecdotes of the author, readers are encouraged to actively participate in preserving the unique environment that these owls call home.

As a dedicated member of Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife, Beverly has embedded a sense of community in the book. The organization, boasting 500 committed members, strives to preserve the world's largest Florida Burrowing Owl population. Readers are invited to join this cause through the narrative, creating a sense of shared responsibility for the conservation of these remarkable birds.

Beverly Ahlering Saltonstall recently graced the Interview with Dr. Larry Carnes show, bringing a wealth of knowledge about Cape Coral's Burrowing Owls.