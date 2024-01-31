Leap Into Legend With Aria And Liam: A Magical Quest To Recover Excalibur And Reshape History!

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Coline Monsarrat's "Aria & Liam: The Druids' Secret" invites you to the magical realm of Merlin, where Arthur is not yet king, and the fate of England is unsure. This gripping tale, published by Apicem Publishing and set to release on January 30th, 2024, is the newest standalone from the middle-grade book series Aria & Liam , where humor, adventure, and fantasy collide.

Dive into the Magic: The Druids' Secret Unveiled

During the Sportapalooza tournament, Aria and Liam are swept into an ancient, mystical forest, where they meet the enigmatic druid Merlin and the determined young Arthur. Charged with recovering the sword Excalibur, they uncover the Circle of Druids' scheme to sabotage Arthur's fate in Lancelot's favor. In a forest brimming with deadly enchantments and enigmatic riddles, the duo must outwit the druids, decode a cryptic map, and face the extraordinary to rewrite history. But is the quest really as it seems?

Embark with Aria and Liam on a gripping middle-grade adventure in "The Druids' Secret," where legends meet reality. Tailored for readers aged 9 to 13, this tale blends adventure, laughter, and a spark of fantasy.

The Storyteller: Coline Monsarrat

Coline Monsarrat breathes life into the past with her vibrant characters and vivid storytelling. Her dedication to blending humor with historical accuracy makes the Aria & Liam series a treasure for young readers seeking both adventure and knowledge.

Coline Monsarrat shares the behind-the-scenes from her latest book, "I am fascinated about how history often blends legends with reality. The enigmatic story of King Arthur and Merlin, a blend of myth and obscured truth, serves as a canvas. This book is not just a retelling of a famous legend; it's a narrative about the pitfalls of entitlement. My goal was to show that simply believing life owes you success, without the willingness to strive for it, leads to missed opportunities. Through this legend, I want to convey that the belief in being owed something by the world without personal effort is a sure path to unfulfillment. This book is a reflection on the importance of hard work and the danger of entitlement, teaching that true accomplishment comes from dedication, not just desire.”

A Journey Through Time: The Aria & Liam Series

Aria & Liam is more than a book series; it's a time-traveling adventure where history unfolds with a humorous twist. Aria and Liam face many challenges that test their bravery, wit, and friendship. As they confront unforeseen obstacles and square off against formidable enemies, their bond grows stronger, and their hilarious banter adds an extra layer of excitement to their exploits. Can these intrepid adventurers accomplish their missions and stay united in the face of danger? Only time will tell!

Each book stands alone, allowing readers to journey through time in any order, uncovering history's treasures through laughter and friendship.

The Adventure Awaits

This book is a gem for middle-grade readers, especially those aged 9 to 13 who enjoy adventure, fantasy, and humor. The Druids' Secret is not just a reading experience-it's an invitation to imagine and explore. You can already find it in your favorite book retailer and through the Aria & Liam website.

Are you ready to discover the secret? Join Aria and Liam and find out what destiny has in store.

