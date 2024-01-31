Acuspray Expands National Franchise, Pioneering Precision Agriculture For Enhanced Farm Profitability

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) In an ambitious drive to advance precision agriculture throughout the United States, AcuSpray announces a significant expansion of its franchise network.

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / In an ambitious drive to advance precision agriculture throughout the United States, AcuSpray announces a significant expansion of its franchise network. Already a leader in precision drone application services, AcuSpray has opened franchise opportunities in over 30 states as part of its strategic growth plan. To extend these opportunities to encompass all lower 48 states in 2024, AcuSpray is inviting entrepreneurs to join in its mission to revolutionize precision agriculture and expand its nationwide footprint.

AcuSpray Founders

AcuSpray founders ramp up the expansion of the franchise network.

This expansion underscores a pivotal moment in agriculture, aligning with the industry's move towards innovative farming techniques that promise greater yields and improved cost efficiency. An independent 2023 study conducted in Indiana on corn fungicide application - ground versus drone - has shed light on the potential benefits of utilizing drone technology in farming. The study reports a remarkable 7.8 bushel per acre yield increase when using drones for fungicide application compared to untreated fields, translating to significant profitability gains for farmers.

"While AcuSpray was not a participant in the Indiana study, the findings corroborate the feedback we've received from our clients and reinforce our commitment to leading the charge in drone-based agricultural services," stated Jeff Bickley, CEO of AcuSpray. "Our franchising model is rapidly growing because it encapsulates the essence of what today's farmers need: efficiency, precision, and sustainability."

The compelling findings from the study underscore another significant benefit of drone applications: the considerable reduction in pesticide usage. By employing drones, farmers can target specific areas with unparalleled accuracy, leading to less pesticide required per acre. This precision directly contributes to an $18.56 per acre increase in return on investment, showcasing an approach that not only elevates yields but does so responsibly and sustainably. The reduced chemical footprint is a win-win for farmers and the environment alike, resonating with AcuSpray's core mission to provide advanced agricultural solutions that surpass the industry's developing needs for efficiency, efficacy, and environmental stewardship.

As AcuSpray continues to expand, it extends an invitation to entrepreneurs to become part of a revolution in agriculture, empowering them with cutting-edge technology and a robust support system. AcuSpray franchises are at the heart of a movement that promotes economic growth, innovation, and sustainability within the agricultural community.

Recently crowned as the Top Precision Farming Solutions Provider for 2023 by the AgriBusiness Review, AcuSpray stands at the vanguard of precision drone application technology. The company's innovative agricultural solutions are designed to maximize crop yields while upholding the principles of environmental stewardship. AcuSpray's expanding franchise network is a testament to its dedication to arming farmers with cutting-edge tools necessary for enhancing profitability and promoting a sustainable agricultural future.

Chris Wielinski

Chief Marketing Officer

AcuSpray

(855) 977-7299

[email protected]

The referenced independent 2023 Indiana Corn Fungicide Application Study is a separate research initiative that AcuSpray was not involved in but whose findings are consistent with the benefits observed by AcuSpray's clients. For more details or to arrange an interview with AcuSpray executives, please contact Chris Wielinski. High-resolution images, case studies, and further materials are available upon request.

