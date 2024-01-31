Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Opening Of Three Brand-New Locations This Week

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Expands in Alabama, Minnesota, and Oklahoma

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the opening of three brand-new locations this week in Madison, AL , Eagan, MN , and Bartlesville, OK .





To celebrate the Grand Openings, both new locations are offering eight days of free car washes from January 31 - February 7. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4 , at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're excited to close out January with three grand openings," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We started the year strong adding 10 brand-new locations to our footprint across seven states. Our team is looking forward to continuing the momentum into 2024 to bring our industry-leading car wash experience to more communities and is proud to join the Madison, Eagan, and Bartlesville communities this week."

Madison, AL Location : 7850 Hwy 72 W, Madison, AL 35758

Nearby locations: Athens , Harvest , Huntsville

Eagan, MN Location : 2021 Cliff Lake Road, Eagan, MN 55122

Nearby locations: Maplewood , Lino Lakes , Waconia (Coming Soon)

Bartlesville, OK Location : 2505 SE Adams Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74006

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently has 18 Alabama locations, seven Minnesota locations, and three Oklahoma locations. The company has plans for continued expansion throughout all three states in the future and will open new locations in Cullman, AL , Boaz, AL , Waconia, MN , Ponca City, OK , and more in the coming months.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 233 locations sprawling 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

