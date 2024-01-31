North Korea Announces Test Of Hwasal-2 Strategic Cruise Missile

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

On January 30, North Korea conducted a test launch of the Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile, Azernews reports, citing the KCNA news agency.

The agency noted that the drills contributed to checking the army's readiness for an immediate counterattack and increasing its ability to launch a strategic strike.

It was said that the drills did not have a negative impact on the security of the surrounding countries.

No additional details, such as the number of missiles launched and the distance they flew, are provided in the message. The KCNA agency has published photos of the missiles.

Experts drew attention to the presence of a black part on the end of the warhead. It can be an optical device for aiming at a target. According to the South Korean military, on January 30, at about 7 a.m., North Korea launched a series of cruise missiles from the west coast. It was the third cruise missile launch in the last week.

It was launched two days after two Pulchvasal-3-31 submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles were launched from the east coast. According to experts, the range of the Hwasal-1 missile is approximately 1.5 thousand km, and the Hwasal-2 is 2 thousand km. Cruise missiles with jet engines are capable of flying at low altitude and maneuvering, which makes it difficult to detect and intercept them.