North Korea Announces Test Of Hwasal-2 Strategic Cruise Missile

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
On January 30, North Korea conducted a test launch of the
Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile, Azernews reports, citing the KCNA news agency.
The agency noted that the drills contributed to checking the
army's readiness for an immediate counterattack and increasing its
ability to launch a strategic strike.
It was said that the drills did not have a negative impact on
the security of the surrounding countries.
No additional details, such as the number of missiles launched
and the distance they flew, are provided in the message. The KCNA
agency has published photos of the missiles.
Experts drew attention to the presence of a black part on the
end of the warhead. It can be an optical device for aiming at a
target. According to the South Korean military, on January 30, at
about 7 a.m., North Korea launched a series of cruise missiles from
the west coast. It was the third cruise missile launch in the last
week.
It was launched two days after two Pulchvasal-3-31
submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles were launched from the
east coast. According to experts, the range of the Hwasal-1 missile
is approximately 1.5 thousand km, and the Hwasal-2 is 2 thousand
km. Cruise missiles with jet engines are capable of flying at low
altitude and maneuvering, which makes it difficult to detect and
intercept them.
MENAFN31012024000195011045ID1107793528
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.