US Energy Department Intends To Purchase 3 Million Barrels Of Oil For June

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The United States Department of Energy has issued an application
for the purchase of approximately 3 million barrels of oil for
delivery in June to replenish the strategic reserve, Azernews reports, citing a written statement from
the department.
The document emphasizes that "an application for the purchase of
approximately 3 million barrels of oil for delivery in June
2024."
On January 29, the Ministry of Energy issued a purchase of 3.1
million barrels of oil for $ 242.2 million with delivery in May to
replenish the strategic reserve. Recently, the agency has been
publishing applications for the purchase of 3 million barrels of
oil in the first half of this year.
US President Joe Biden signed a decree at the end of March 2022
obliging the Ministry of Energy to sell 1 million barrels of oil
per day from the strategic reserve for 180 days to reduce gasoline
prices in the country. The Ministry uses the proceeds from the sale
of these raw materials to buy energy and replenish the oil
reserve.
MENAFN31012024000195011045ID1107793526
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.