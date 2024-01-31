Danish Princess Is Candidate For Post Of Equestrian Federation Chairman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Denmark, known worldwide for its horse breeding traditions, has
tarnished its reputation by mistreating horses. After the screening
of the television documentary "Secrets of the Horse World", the
Danish Equestrian Federation DRF (Dansk Ride Forbund) withdrew
Danish dressage star Andreas Helgstrand from the national team, Azernews reports, citing international media
outlets.
Shortly before the screening of the documentary, the chairman of
the DRF, Andreas's father Ulf Helgstrand suspended his activities.
He was replaced by Vice Chairman Jacob Blicher Ravensbo.
The federation is expected to elect a new board on April 13, but
Ulf Helgstrand and Jacob Blicher Ravensbo announced that they would
not run for re-election. One of the candidates for the position of
chairman of the DRF is Danish Princess Natalie zu
Sayn-Wittgenstein, daughter of Princess Benedicta and Prince
Richard Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg.
Natalie zu Sayn-Wittgenstein is the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist
in team dressage. After completing her career, she was the coach of
the national team for several years.
"Equestrian sport has reached the bottom. I think we can change
the situation, but we will all have to act in the same direction,"
Natalie zu Sayn-Wittgenstein said in an interview with the Danish
equestrian website Ridhesten.
