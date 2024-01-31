Danish Princess Is Candidate For Post Of Equestrian Federation Chairman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Denmark, known worldwide for its horse breeding traditions, has tarnished its reputation by mistreating horses. After the screening of the television documentary "Secrets of the Horse World", the Danish Equestrian Federation DRF (Dansk Ride Forbund) withdrew Danish dressage star Andreas Helgstrand from the national team, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

Shortly before the screening of the documentary, the chairman of the DRF, Andreas's father Ulf Helgstrand suspended his activities. He was replaced by Vice Chairman Jacob Blicher Ravensbo.

The federation is expected to elect a new board on April 13, but Ulf Helgstrand and Jacob Blicher Ravensbo announced that they would not run for re-election. One of the candidates for the position of chairman of the DRF is Danish Princess Natalie zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, daughter of Princess Benedicta and Prince Richard Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg.

Natalie zu Sayn-Wittgenstein is the 2008 Olympic bronze medalist in team dressage. After completing her career, she was the coach of the national team for several years.

"Equestrian sport has reached the bottom. I think we can change the situation, but we will all have to act in the same direction," Natalie zu Sayn-Wittgenstein said in an interview with the Danish equestrian website Ridhesten.